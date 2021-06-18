 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The chaos within the Zebras camp continued unabated on Saturday as pla...
Government traditionally has been hesitant to take on external loans f...
The embattled Capital Management Botswana (CMB) former directors are f...
By chance, a figure I greet as I enter the gates of the Broadhurst Hig...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. SeaRail builds P7m Walvis Bay warehouse

SeaRail builds P7m Walvis Bay warehouse

PAULINE DIKUELO Friday, June 18, 2021
SeaReal dry port
Botswana Railways’ subsidiary, SeaRail has completed the construction of a 9.5 million Namibian dollar (P6.8m) warehouse measuring 3,000 square metres at Walvis Bay port, Namibia, BusinessWeek has learnt.

The facility adds to the dry port’s warehousing capabilities and is anticipated to greatly improve traffic volumes. The warehouse is suitable for high-value commodities and others that require under-roof storage like copper, chemicals, machinery, vehicles, fertilisers, processed foods, beverages, foodstuffs, grains, building materials, steel, general cargo, and mining products.

In an interview this week, Dry Port manager, Derrick Mokgatlhe said Sea Rail functions as a transport link to regional neighbours, diversifying port routes for Botswana’s strategic commodities.

“The Walvis Bay Dry Port has embarked on a number of initiatives to market the dry port on the back of dwindling traffic flow as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he told BusinessWeek.

Mokgatlhe said most of the marketing targets entities that move volumes as well as clearing and forwarding agents across the globe.

“Regionally it was mostly done door-to-door and through holding information sessions/conferences, which have been affected due to the COVID-19 restrictions. We have migrated to virtual platforms to speak to targeted groups,” he said.

In addition, he said the subsidiary

Banners
also plans to intensively continue marketing on radio, print and online. Mokgatlhe highlighted the importance of sensitising potential clients in Botswana and across the SADC region continuously about Walvis Bay’s advantages, which include it being reliable, safe and cost-effective compared to other ports in the region.

“We are also able to handle perishable cargo through our Reefer Station that was commissioned in December 2019. The reefer station has 48 plug-in points and is targeted at products like fish and beef,” Mokgatlhe added.

Sea Rail offers a one-stop service that eliminates the need to shop around for various warehousing and logistics services.

In addition, the location of the Dry Port within the port boundaries is a key advantage that clients want for the safety and security of their goods in Sea Rail’s hands.

“It suffices to note that the efficiencies brought about by routing cargo in these corridors leading to Walvis Bay, is the main attraction since clients are looking for reliability and fast predictable turnaround times,” Mokgatlhe said.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

You are corrupt and o tlwaela Batswana. Bona selo se sentsho se!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort