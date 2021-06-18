 
KABELO BORANABI Friday, June 18, 2021
New strip: Orapa United will unveil their new kit today
Orapa United’s preparations for the new season are in full swing, with the club launching their 2020-2021 kit and a website, today (Friday).

The club signed a long term five-year contract with Umbro South Africa (SA) as the technical sponsor in a reunion. The new contract comes with the expiration of a year deal with Italian sportswear company, Errea.

Speaking to Mmegi Sport, United’s public relations officer, Amelton Gaefhele said the Ostriches had a deal in principle for the partnership with Umbro, but due to the cancellation of the 2020-2021 football season, the club had to delay the launch of the new strips.

“On Friday we will be launching a new kit with Umbro. The deal is for the next five years. It was put in place by the previous committee (that left office in May) and when we got into office we thought we keep it for continuity. What happened with Errea was that it was a once-off thing; it was just for a season.

Umbro will provide us with playing and training kits, leisure and travel wear and all the merchandise,” Gaefhele said. The club will also launch a website. Through the new website, the Ostriches will be marketing the new replica, which will

be selling for P400. “We are having a workshop on Thursday, to engage our stakeholders on the move to privatisation.

Our stakeholders in this we mean, mainly our supporters, their input towards moving from a societal setup to a commercial entity. We invited Ashford Mamelodi to facilitate the workshop, as we want to equip them with full knowledge, moving towards full commercialisation.

The club website is designed by a local company. Through this website we will be able to interact well with our supporters whilst selling our products,” Gaefhele said.

The club has, in the meantime, confirmed that it has opened fresh talks with head coach, Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote. The coach joined the Ostriches on an initial two-year deal in 2018.  “We have not yet made any signings, but we are currently dealing with players’ contracts that expired.

We have to get the direction of the coach before we can make signings and at the moment we have to say we are currently talking with our head coach over a new contract. His contract has since come to an end,” Gaefhele said.

Selefu

You are corrupt and o tlwaela Batswana. Bona selo se sentsho se!

