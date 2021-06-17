 
Zebras in the hat for today's COSAFA draw

STAFF WRITER Thursday, June 17, 2021
Zebras in the hat for today's COSAFA draw
The Zebras will know their opponents for the COSAFA Cup challenge when the draw for the 20th edition of the competition is conducted at the Nelson Mandela Bay at 11am today.

The tournament will be held between July 7 and 18, 2021 at Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Zebras have been in camp for two weeks with a strong local line up, while internationals are trickling in. Coach, Adel Amrouche would take charge of the team amid swelling speculation over his future. Captain, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has joined camp, while Mothusi Cooper is expected later this month.

Mogakolodi Ngele was expected to have joined while the Morocco-based Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye could link up with the team in South Africa.

COSAFA has announced a new format where 12 teams, including guests, Senegal, will be split into three groups with four sides each.

Each team is guaranteed to

play three games, with the top sides from each group, and the best placed runner-up, progressing to the semi-finals.

“The competition will take on a new format for 2021 with the 12 teams split into three groups each containing four-member teams. This ensures each side will play a minimum of three matches. The top team in each pool, as well as the best second-placed finisher, will advance to the semi-finals. There will be no Plate competition,” read a COSAFA statement.

South Africa, record winners Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Comoros Islands, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Senegal are the confirmed participants, with COSAFA indicating a 12th team will be announced soon.

Sport

