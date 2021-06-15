Inflation reached 6.2% in May, its highest level since April 2013, reflecting the increase in the prices of goods and services.
Inflation was pegged at 5.6% ìn April, another high at the time.
Statistics Botswana researchers today said the increase in May was driven by higher prices of food and alcohol, transport and other commodities.
The latest increase is in line with Bank of Botswana expectations that inflation would top six percent by June before returning to below that level in the first three months of next year.
The central bank maintains a medium term inflation target
Inflation this year is being driven broadly by the increase in Value Added Tax, higher fuel levy, increased Botswana Housing Corporation rentals and a range of other increases in administered prices.