 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Botswana Football League (BFL) has said the Premiership is yet to ...
Inflation reached 6.2% in May, its highest level since April 2013, ref...
FRANCISTOWN: It never rains but pours for Gobuamang Ntsuape, 35, who i...
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has accused the Administration of ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Inflation rises even further

Inflation rises even further

MBONGENI MGUNI Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Higher and higher: Inflation is expected to only decline from next year
Inflation reached 6.2% in May, its highest level since April 2013, reflecting the increase in the prices of goods and services.

Inflation was pegged at 5.6% ìn April, another high at the time.

Statistics Botswana researchers today said the increase in May was driven by higher prices of food and alcohol, transport and other commodities.

The latest increase is in line with Bank of Botswana expectations that inflation would top six percent by June before returning to below that level in the first three months of next year.

The central bank maintains a medium term inflation target

Banners
of between three and six percent. From October 2019 to February this year, inflation was below the lower band of the inflation target, providing room for the BoB to continue with an accommodative monetary policy associated with interest rate reductions.

Inflation this year is being driven broadly by the increase in Value Added Tax, higher fuel levy, increased Botswana Housing Corporation rentals and a range of other increases in administered prices.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

UDC

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort