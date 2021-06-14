After many questions raised on why President Mokgweetsi Masisi has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, he on Friday received his first injection of the Pfizer vaccine at Maruapula Community Centre.
After many questions raised on why President Mokgweetsi Masisi has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, he on Friday received his first injection of the Pfizer vaccine at Maruapula Community Centre.
Speaking briefly after he had just arrived from a state visit to Tanzania, Masisi said those running the vaccine campaign made arrangements of who will receive the jab and when hence he waited for his turn.
He encouraged everyone to take the jab when their time comes in order to save lives.