 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Botswana National Front Central Committee (BNFCC) over the weekend res...
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has raised a concern over the rising n...
Botswana Prisons Service has committed to start a video conferencing f...
The High Court has for the second time interdicted the Botswana Red Cr...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Full Picture
  3. Masisi gets first Pfizer shot

Masisi gets first Pfizer shot

PHATSIMO KAPENG Monday, June 14, 2021
Masisi Gets First COVID-19 Shot PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
After many questions raised on why President Mokgweetsi Masisi has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, he on Friday received his first injection of the Pfizer vaccine at Maruapula Community Centre. 
Masisi Gets First COVID-19 Shot PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
Banners
Masisi Gets First COVID-19 Shot PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
Masisi Gets First COVID-19 Shot PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Speaking briefly after he had just arrived from a state visit to Tanzania, Masisi said those running the vaccine campaign made arrangements of who will receive the jab and when hence he waited for his turn.

He encouraged everyone to take the jab when their time comes in order to save lives.

Subscribe to



Full Picture

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Kwa Botswana ke fitlhetse moupudu o budule

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort