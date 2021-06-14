BNF secretary-general Moeti Mohwasa PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Botswana National Front Central Committee (BNFCC) over the weekend resolved that an interim BNF Youth League (YL) be appointed at their next meeting which will be held on July 01,2021.

Currently there is no BNF Youth League, something that forced the party CC to assign Tona Mooketsi and Nelson Ramaotwana to deal with youth issues at national level.

The decision was taken after the CC reviewed the mandate that was given to Ketlhalefile Motshegwa and Nelson Ramaotwana, which was to oversee the elections of the BNFYL central committee congress which was supposed to be held in May 2020 in Letlhakeng but could not take place because of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“This include making consultations on the BNFYL draft constitution to determine where University of Botswana group known as MASS should be located as its integral part. The dates of the congresses for both Youth league, Women’s League and the mother body is not yet known,” BNF secretary-general Moeti Mohwasa said at a press conference today.

On other issues, Mohwasa said

Banners

the party has in the past resolved that there be realignment of regions.

He said this was borne out of the fact that some of the regions, are configured to be too vast and difficult to manage.

He added that the party organising secretary Tona Mooketsi has been tasked through his office to evaluate and recommend to the CC for adoption, the vastness of the regions and their realignment.

On issues of stability, the party secretary-general said it was resolved that the members should work towards unification and stability and three members led by Noah Salakae, Mooketsi and Ramaotwana should make arrangements, by developing a composite paper for unity and stability and identifying presenters.

Meanwhile, the party president Duma Boko has suspended Eithopha Mokeresete for misconduct after he was alleged to have 'misbehaved' in one of the party CC meetings.