Police Car

Police have launched a murder probe following a fight that broke out between a group of young men that led to one of them ending up dead at Sotoma location in Tlokweng.

Tlokweng Police Station assistant commander, assistant superintendent Goganang Pule confirmed the case stating that they were still piecing the information together.

Pule said the 23-year-old of Seleka in the Tswapong area was on Saturday evening at around 1900hrs found dead by the roadside in a pool of blood suspected to have been a result of a stabbing. He said the matter was reported to the police who rushed to the scene. Police officers then took the deceased to clinic where upon arrival he was certified dead by doctors. Pule added the deceased, together with his friends had allegedly gotten into a fight with another group of young men prior to the stabbing.

“It is alleged that a group of young men had earlier gotten into a misunderstanding in one of the yards at Sotoma location in Tlokweng, but ended up going separate ways,” he told The Monitor. “There are no eyewitnesses in this stabbing incident hence we don’t know who exactly stabbed him to death as yet. However, we have since brought in some young men who were part of the argument for questioning and we are hopeful that we

will be able to nab the suspect(s).”

He stated that the deceased is currently at Princess Marina Hospital (PMH) while they are trying to locate and inform his next of kin. Pule said the rise in murder cases as a result of petty issues, which can easily be avoided, continues to worry them.

“Even though we are yet to establish what the misunderstanding was all about amongst these lads, petty issues that always lead to death remain a concern. These are arguments during beer drinking, fights over money and arguments of partners in ‘romantic’ relationships. We continue to lose lives over arguments that could have been avoided,” he said. Pule implored members of the public to learn to control their anger and to avoid settling issues through violence. He said police through community forums have over the years conducting awareness campaigns urging people to respect the sanctity of life, but sadly their advice falls upon deaf ears.

“I am pleading with members of public to always seek help from us (the police) when troubled because we are always on the lookout and ready to intervene and resolve any issue.”