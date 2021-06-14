Steve Harvey PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The accounting officer at the Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance & Public Administration, Pearl Ramokoka recently told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that Steve Harvey’s performance standard cannot compare to anyone else’s in Botswana.

This came after the Member of Parliament (MP) for Francistown South, Wynter Mmolotsi wanted to know why the Ministry picked Harvey while the country has its own artists who could do the same job that the American entertainer is commissioned for.

“Don’t you think what your Ministry has done is undermining Batswana’s talent? Why was this tender not made public so that whoever wins it could engage with Harvey if s/he wants him rather than Harvey being the one to engage Batswana only when your agreement is complete? Again, don’t you think this is corruption because everyone knows that Harvey is the President’s friend and he had toured the Mass Media before? What are you saying to Batswana?” Mmolotsi asked.

However, Ramokoka told the PAC members that the reason why they had done a direct appointment for the tender was for them to start negotiations with Harvey.

“It has to be clear that Harvey has not yet been awarded the tender. We want excellence in this job. We are going to engage [the] film [sector in] Botswana and Business Botswana on this matter

Banners

when we negotiate with him. This will help to improve the standard of our television and Btv will not be boring like other members here are saying,” Ramokoka said. “It is not true that we have agreed with him on any amount like what people are saying. If he agrees and we can afford what he wants, that is when we can go ahead. The reason why we want Harvey is to build and nurture our talent for the industry. It will help in creating jobs for Batswana, especially in the entertainment industry.”

She emphasised that if there is any Motswana who is capable or believes that his/her standard matches that of Harvey, the Ministry will be open to engaging with him/her. The members, however, stressed that they are not convinced by the explanation given to them by the accounting officer. “Mma Batswana ba ngongorega ba tshwenyegile ka kgang e. Gape go supagala gore le setse le ba tlhobogile hela di toga, gore ga bana bokgoni. Mo go dirwang mo, gase gone,” MP for Selebi-Phikwe East, Dithapelo Keorapetse said.