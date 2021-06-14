Court hammer

Murder convict and death row inmate, Phemelo Botogeleng was on Friday morning executed following his failed attempt at overturning his sentence at the Court of Appeal (CoA) early this year.

Botogeleng, who was convicted for two murders, was on death row for killing his child while concurrently serving a 15-year sentence for his girlfriend’s murder.

According to a press release from the Botswana Prison Service, Botogeleng was hung early Friday morning for the 2011 murder of his child, which was barely a year into his sentences. The Francistown High Court convicted and put him on death row.

The execution, following the death penalty passed on the 34-year-old of Motshotlha ward at Lesenepole, was carried out at the Gaborone Central Prison.

“This follows the death sentence that was imposed on him by the Francistown High Court on July 28, 2020, for the murder.

He later appealed the judgement but was dismissed on February 10, 2021, by the Court of Appeal,” reads the press release.

Botogeleng was

Banners

found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Annah Simon and his child, Atang Simon at Sesarweng lands in 2011 after he fell out with the mother of his child. He had accused his girlfriend of cheating on him, resulting in their murders. The judge at the time of the trial, Justice Phadi Solomon found no extenuating circumstances for the murder of the innocent child subsequently putting Botogeleng on death row, but for the murder of his girlfriend, the judge said there were extenuating circumstances after he mitigated that the crime was committed in the heat of passion.

Later, the CoA dismissed his application because the High Court did not err in giving him the death sentence for his child’s murder, as he had no reason to kill an innocent soul.