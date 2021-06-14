Dads cookout battle PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues leaving families to face unprecedented challenges the world over, partners have been urged to support one another as this could contribute positively to the well-being and mental health of children.

Participants at the ‘Dads Cookout Battle’, which is one of a series of events organised by UNICEF to mark this year’s Parenting Month emphasised the importance of both parents “showing up, standing together and consistently being equally active” in the lives of their children. This, they said, would have a positive impact on the mental health of children as well as share the burden of caring for the children.

The acting UNICEF Representative, Pontsho Sepoloane said without proper support given to caregivers, parenting could be harmful to parents and children, especially in many cultures, where parenting is often left to mothers. Sepoloane said this then puts an uneven burden on another parent. She said parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world, as it comes with more responsibilities and stress than most jobs. “This year’s Parenting Month is a key moment to support caregivers’ well-being and mental health. We also advocate for family-friendly policies, including paid parental leave, breastfeeding support, access to affordable quality childcare and child benefits to support working parents,” Sepoloane said.

She said as “we re-imagine and reset a Botswana that’s fit for children”, the importance of supporting parents has never been more urgent. According to Sepoloane, parents’

Banners

and caregivers’ mental health and well-being are so important for building bonds that shape the child’s well-being and ability to thrive and flourish throughout life.

Member of Parliament for Gaborone Central Tumisang Healy, who also participated in the father’s cooking competition, said while in many cultures, the role of caregivers is normally left to mothers, fathers must understand that all parents have a role to play in raising children. Healy, who is a father of four, said parenting is always a challenging job, which needs both parents to show up.

Former Zebras player, Pontsho Moloi also said while it remains difficult to balance between parenting and other responsibilities, parents should ensure that to dedicate a little part of their time to their children.

“I have always tried to be the best dad that I can be although at times it wasn’t easy because of the nature of what I was doing. However, I made sure that the little time I got, I spent it with my children,” he said.

Otsile Kgafela, a father of seven, who was blessed with quadruplets back in 2019, said it is not easy to raise children in an environment where there is no proper or strong support system.