Mpho Balopi PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) secretary-general, Mpho Balopi has discouraged the spirit of individualism amongst his constituents saying it does not move the country forward.

Balopi, who is also the Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development, said the mentality of people putting themselves first before the country has had a negative impact on the development of the country since it breeds selfishness. Addressing his Gaborone North constituents at a kgotla meeting on Friday, Balopi said it was high time citizens changed their mindsets of always thinking of themselves and their needs ahead of the country. “Individualism is making our country stagnant. We need to change our mindsets. It should be the country first, the community, family and friends and then the individual not the other way round,” he said. “Individualism has killed what this country could have achieved and we need to change.”

Balopi explained that he was happy with the progress of his constituency because he has always encouraged the spirit of working together to achieve great things rather than divisions that do not serve the community. He said his constituency was developing at a rapid pace because they work together as a collective, both the politicians and the community as a whole without having to look down on the other.

“Here at G-North constituency, we form partnerships; from the business community to the ordinary citizens because that’s what the country needs, not one ‘man for himself’ as we see in other areas,” he said. Balopi encouraged his constituents to always forge partnerships and to collaborate on projects. This, he said, would not only give them steady income but can also grow

to offer thousands of job opportunities for the community.

He pointed out that projects, such as Sarona City, which are in the offing were a result of collaboration and partnership and now they will offer job opportunities for the community, especially young people. The BDP secretary-general suggested that most community projects should be the brainchild of the community and not often rely on the government. He reasoned that at times there are no funds to even complete government projects.

“We can achieve great things as a community. We should be all involved in community projects. For example it is very easy to build our own clinic. It just takes all of us to come together and put in the work. The government should not only be our source. Sometimes it takes the community to do great things for its people,” he said. More on the progress of his constituency, Balopi said it was doing better than most constituencies including schools on the academic level.He revealed that even during the pandemic, most schools in his constituency attained above 88% performance, which he said was very encouraging for his area. Meanwhile, Gaborone deputy mayor, Lotty Manyepetsa also gave an update on the activities of the council. He said most have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Manyepetsa added the council has not been able to fully function since the outbreak of the virus. This was exacerbated by the fact that most of the councillors have been affected by the virus.