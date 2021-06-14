Inside Chellz Kitchen

Today I take it back to the day I became Food Famous….I woke up to a phone call from my sister asking me if I had seen the activity surrounding my image ya Diphaphata. I had not. I put the phone down and before I had a chance to get out of bed and navigate the socials in search of what she was going on about, I was bombarded with text messages, WhatsApp messages, screenshots and forwarded messages of the image I had uploaded along with congratulatory messages.

This would go on for the next two days. I made diphaphata and decided to go all out with the picture I would take, I would use all my enamelware.

Mo lapeng everyone has their personal bikiri, there are different colours and sizes too. I guess some how they keep my memories of visiting the village growing up alive. I have a bowl (kids love it for porridge and cereal) , plate (I love for my rustic dishes) and remembered a small kettle I had and had never used. As is always the case, I was having fun in the kitchen creating.

Little did I know that this image would make over 10k people nationwide day, making them nostalgic and greatful for simpler times.

A phaphatha is a circular, flattened dumpling-like bread that originates from Botswana. The two breads are made with the same ingredients, the only difference between the two is the cooking method.

While dumplings are steamed or cooked in water (or a stew, yum) the phaphatha is dry cooked over a pan. I would actually love to make these over an open fire and three-legged pot lid like I vibrantly recall seeing them being made ko isong growing up. Having cooked on a stove for my entire life and being an advocate for creating Experiences, I look forward to this challenge.

Today I share a recipe which uses yeast, which would be the traditional way of making this bread, we are not against using yeast when making our bread at Chellzkitchen but we always have options. When using yeast, one needs to allow the dough to rise and allow it to proof before baking. Our tried and tested option of two ingredient dough made with NutriDay Plain Yoghurt works the same, the taste is not altered and the texture is authentic. A while ago we wanted to make pita bread and ended up creating phaphatha which are made on high heat on a pan. Pita

needs an oven bake for it to create the pocket which makes a pita a pita.

My husband and sons love the fact that they can do so much with them, the options for stuffing are endless, for any time of day too. Serve these with salmon and eggs in the morning or with peanut butter and jam for a quick breakfast. For lunch, these can transform into burgers, bunny chow, grilled cheese sandwiches, or served with stew or beans for dinner.

This is what makes phaphatha “Botswana favourite traditional flatbread” all around the year, but especially in winter.

Here’s how you can make this versatile flat bread for your family. Check out the ChellzKitchen Facecbook Page for more exciting recipes to get you through the winter. We would love to hear from you and your kitchen, what are you whipping up this winter.

Ingredients

500g Bokomo Cake Flour

Extra flour for kneading

1/2 a packet of yeast

About a cup or so of lukewarm water

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions

Sift the flour and yeast into a bowl. Add the sugar and salt.

Gradually add water and combine with your hands to form a dough. Only add enough water to form the dough.

Knead the dough for about 5 minutes until it’s soft and pliable.

Put aside in a bowl covered with a damp cloth, and leave the dough to rise for 30 minutes.

On a floured surface, roll out the dough to about half an inch thickness. Using a round object like a plastic cup or cookie cutter, cut the dough into circles.

Dust the phaphatha liberally on both sides and place in a flat pan on medium heat with enough space between them to allow for rising. The heat shouldn’t be too high or the phaphatha burns before it fully cooks on the inside

Notes This bread is traditionally enjoyed at tea time and is served at patlo/magadi and other cultural gatherings. I’d recommend you perfect these to impress your in-laws and relatives.