Entitlement is a common problem everywhere in the world. Sadly, in our selfish thinking many times instead of focusing on what we have, we turn our attention to what we do NOT have. Looking longingly around us, we fool ourselves into thinking those who have more owe it to us to share.

Unfortunately, most of the time, those with an attitude of entitlement only think of what they can get from others rather than what they can give. This mentality of being a taker not a giver actually further impoverishes them because they only focus on their poverty. By focusing on what they lack, their mentality remains bound to think negatively and ultimately binds them to stay in a place of having little.

I want to look at two biblical examples. Hopefully, they will encourage you if you struggle with entitlement mentality.

“Jesus sat down opposite the place where the offerings were put and watched the crowd putting their money into the temple treasury. Many rich people threw in large amounts. But a poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins, worth only a few cents. Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the others. They all gave out of their wealth; but she, out of her poverty, put in everything—all she had to live on.” Mark 12:41-44

When he came to the town gate, a widow was there gathering sticks. He called to her and asked, “Would you bring me a little water in a jar so I may have a drink?” As she was going to get it, he called, “And bring me, please, a piece of bread.” “As surely as the LORD your God lives,” she replied, “I don’t have any bread—only a handful of flour in a jar and a little olive oil in a jug. I am gathering a few sticks to take home and make a meal for myself and my son, that we may eat it—and die.” Elijah said to her, “Don’t be afraid. Go home and do as you have said. But first make a small loaf of bread for me from what you have and bring it to me, and then make something for yourself and your son. For this is what the LORD, the God of Israel, says: ‘The jar of flour will not be used up and the jug of oil will not run dry until the day the LORD sends rain on the land.’” 1 Kings 17:10-14

In both of these biblical stories, two women who were very poor gave sacrificially. In both instances, they are honoured and held in high esteem. Furthermore, a look into the second story demonstrates God in turn took their faith and sacrifice and blessed them tremendously. That is the key. If we want to prosper, we have to quit looking at what others can give to us and start looking at what we can give to them.

Let me give a personal example on this point. I have had a few helpers over the years. Most come into the home with a give me mentality. Admittedly, I

Banners

have more material things and there is an expectation that I should share those. When I first hired a helper, I listened to her cries of how hard life was for her and I generously gave everything I could. The problem was it was never enough. Once I gave one thing there came an expectation to give another. In fact, there was hostility if I did NOT give something she thought she deserved. It became miserable because I ended up feeling guilty if I didn’t share freely everything in my home. In an effort to help her, I even helped her find other jobs since she didn’t work full time for me.

She then began to play my friends against me. “XXX gave me this. Why don’t you?” It was a constant give me give me give me mentality. In the end, we had to part ways. Thankfully, the next helper God brought into my home had a different mentality. She was constantly looking for ways to serve. She did not have much materially, but she had a fabulous attitude and was grateful for everything I did give her! She went even went further to find ways to bless us. Although she was hired to help in the house, she would take notice when I was busy and surprise me with garden work she knew I needed to get done. On my birthday, she brought me a small gift. Nothing big – but she THOUGHT about me. With my helpers, I usually take an interest into their lives – wanting to know about their families and struggles. However, only this helper would ask me about my life and showed an interest in what I was going through. She ended up leaving our home, but to this day she and I are still friends and communicate on at least a monthly basis. There have been many times she has been in need and I am HAPPY to help! I know she doesn’t EXPECT it but she appreciates it.

I want to encourage you today to be like the two biblical ladies. Think about what you can GIVE, not what you can TAKE. I think you will be pleasantly surprised that you will feel better about yourself and actually end up being more blessed when you start thinking of how to be a blessing to others.

*Ashley Thaba is a popular motivational speaker, family building facilitator, author and Producer of the hit TV show, Talking with the THabas, which has strengthened thousands of marriages and helped countless families become stronger. Learn more about her work at www.ashleythaba.com or view her work on her YouTube channel: Ashley Thaba. You can buy three of her books: Dive In, Making Marriages Fun, and Conquering the Giants on her website. Email her at askthaba@gmail.com or follow her on Facebook: Talking with the Thabas