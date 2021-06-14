A door gives us access to different atmospheres and conditions in life. It is until one goes through a door that their experience would change. When you go out and in of the house, you can actually tell the difference due to the temperature. Doors open and close on us and as it is affectionately known; when a door closes another open and the other way around. It is our choice to either go through it or not. The door in our lives is PAIN.

The difference between our levels of life and aspirations is pain. Is pain comfortable? No! It is excruciating and frustrates our mental, spiritual and physical wellbeing but it is obligatory. It puts us in a position that is in sync with the next level we enter into in our respective lives.

Pain befalls us when we have overstayed a level of life and it is time to be catapulted to aspired life standards. We, therefore, can register pain as an initiator of the change factors. Everything goes through pain in order to realise its maturity and completeness.

One day, God made a decision to choose a new king for his people since Saul; whom He entrusted to lead with righteousness, had gone astray. He sent Prophet Samuel to anoint the newly nominated King from Jesse’s House. After Samuel had met all Jesse’s sons, there was one left bearing a shepherd title. David, the shepherd boy, was then ordained the new king but that did not settle well with the existing King Saul.

Pain started unfolding in David’s life after Saul decided to kill him so that he retains his prestigious throne. David began to inhabit the wilderness rather than the comfort of Jesse’s House because he had to flee from Saul’s fury.

He also faced the giant and arrogant Goliath in war. After enduring many painful days and nights, he eventually got his throne. A learner is ought to write an examination in order to graduate into a new level or dimension of their lives, that is, from primary to tertiary schools. Examinations are thus synonymous to pain. This is attestation that pain is a special ingredient in our growth and maturity.

We, therefore, ought to embrace pain when we experience it. We often say that it

Banners

is not easy to celebrate a thorn piecing the flesh, but it is not true. Our strength is in what we think and the posture of our mind-set. We either would respond in a negative or positive manner.

A negative mind will yield to pain and dwell on its impact, neglecting the ability to rise above the circumstance. Whilst a positive mind easily grasps for the spirit of contentment which makes it noble for patience and perseverance to be exercised to their par levels. As much as we will be content, we should not be comfortable in the predicament. Let us celebrate each time we meet pain in our lives because it is the door that leads us into greatness. Our strength is realised the most during trying times, furthermore, our character is reconstructed to meet the expected perimeters.

Of course! Jesus Christ was also God walking on earth, but for Him to go back to heaven He had to endure the crucifixion pain. For a girl to be a mother, pain has to take place. For one to grow spiritually, it is imperative that they fast and fasting imposes pain to the body.

Pain is the gateway to a beautiful life. Regardless of how dark the night appears and persists, the dawn will eventually break the night away. Pain is temporary but our approach determines whether we gain or lose from it yet it is naturally a winner.

*Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author, Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com or call or What’s App for bookings; +26772522213. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls