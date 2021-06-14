A pop up stall has recently opened in main mall, Gaborone to give local fashion designers a platform

Ophadile Gofamodimo, through her company, Fashion Passion Promotions, recently opened a pop-up stall in the Gaborone Main Mall. The platform that gives local fashion designers an opportunity to collectively sell and promote their brands.

The project was launched after Gofamodimo got a one-year sponsorship from Jack’s Gym.

In an interview with Showtime, Gofamodimo said she had realised that her models were ready for modeling projects. On the other hand, fashion designers and local brands needed sales and marketing services especially in the COVID-19 pandemic era.

“This pop-up stall is a project under Fashion Passion Promotions in collaboration with Cliff Wood Workers who are on the production side with the stalls.

“This is an initiative designed to promote local fashion designers and clothing brands.

We would like to help them increase their sales and provide them with ICT, Sales and Marketing Solutions. The stall also has an outdoor digital advertising platform provided through an LED TV mounted on the stall for the fashion designers and clothing brands as well as other individuals like artists,” she explained.

She disclosed that around March this year, she fell in love with a place in Main Mall called The Diamond Square Pop-Up Park, an initiative started by a young Motswana called Kago Monageng. She said she saw other brands that he worked with such as Perfekt Roast Kofi shop, Munch n Sip having their stalls successfully operating by the park and thought of bringing an idea to life that she long thought of executing.

She initiated discussions with Monageng in terms of executing the idea. The main idea was to have a pop-up stall operating by the square and malls, and later propose for the local fashion designers and clothing brands to be given a chance to sell their products in the selected shops with a track record of how they have made sales.

She pointed out that she believed that through the strategy she would convince local shops to have trust in the quality of clothes produced by local fashion designers and clothing brands and have them sell in their shops.

Furthermore, Gofamodimo explained that for the first batch of upcoming and main stream fashion designers and clothing brands, they had the likes of Dashtrends Clothing, Nacre, BlackKid Movement, Altitude Sounds, Pusha Pandla, Blackslash, Eldora Towers, Roots, among others.

She added that their media partners who shall help them in providing ICT, sales and marketing solutions for their clients are Media Vibes through Graphics Boy.

For consultancy services, she pointed

Banners

out that they engaged Timo Accountancy Practice.

“The local fashion designers and clothing brands we have engaged are excited about this opportunity and are ready with their products.

“We are targeting the youth aged 17-35 years who are looking for fresh local street fashion sense that is affordable and of high quality.

Something that they get from the likes of Mr Price and all, but can also find in the streets at an affordable price and that is also of high quality.

Something that they get from the likes of Mr Price and all, but can also find in the streets at affordable prices and that is also of high quality.

This project will be launched sometime at the end of June this year if all goes well, as we are awaiting assistance from sponsors.

More sponsors are welcome to assist in terms of equipment that we may need to use for providing ICT, sales and marketing solutions for our clients,” she said.

Moreover, Gofamodimo said they will advertise their clients’ merchandise by the stall on the digital advertising platform (LED TV), on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram (Facebook and Instagram shops), and online through running campaigns on the website.

She added that they will also advertise through radio stations, magazines, and TV adverts hopefully on Btv and other stations.

She said when they started the stall, they had few challenges of shortage of materials used to design the stall, therefore they and Cliff Wood Workers had to improvise and use recycled raw materials of wooden pallets.

However, she pointed out that they have some achievements they were hoping for.

She pointed out that they recently registered their project for the ongoing Orange Social Venture Price 2021, adding that competitions like that could help them grow.

“In 2020, Fashion Passion Promotions got one year free gym sponsorship for our models from Jack’s Gym.

We are prepared to pull through for our models, fashion designers and clothing brands, photographers as well as media partners by launching projects that will help them to survive and have something going on post COVID-19 and beyond.

Apart from Fashion Passion Promotions and the stall, she said she also has a gym clothing brand in the making and ready to launch probably by the end of this year.