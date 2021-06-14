BFA Chief executive officer, Goabaone Taylor PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

As competitive play is scheduled to return in August, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) has said there will be little to no ‘COVID-19 job opportunities’. The beautiful game will finally return for the first time in 15 months and the playing and non playing staff health is paramount as the clubs get ready to get the ball rolling again.

At a press briefing on Friday at Lekidi Football Centre, the BFA outlined the return to play rules and regulations. From the federation’s submissions, clubs are expected to increase their support staff to help ensure the safety of both the playing and technical personnel at training sessions and on match days.

In most countries safety and health professionals are engaged on both part time and full time basis.

However, speaking to Mmegi Sport, BFA chief executive officer, Goabaone Taylor said they anticipate that the local game will have minimal increase in clubs’ support personnel.

She said, bearing in mind the local football scenario, clubs would not be expected to employ more personnel and the BFA will seek assistance from humanitarian and health organisations. “When we look at our football, we depend solely on volunteerism. All our (BFA) structures depend on volunteers, from the executive committee through to the regions.

Our structures are made up

of volunteers, so we will take the same approach as we return to safer play.

Through our regional structures, we will have volunteers who will assist the teams to get in line with safety measures. The BFA has engaged organisations such as Red Cross Botswana to assist our clubs. So I believe in terms of permanent jobs we will not have many of those.”

“Clubs on their own will need maybe one or two people who will oversee that indeed clubs follow safety measures.

Even at the clubs themselves, the majority of their personnel operate on volunteerism, so it would be difficult for them also to have a budget to engage more personnel,” Taylor told Mmegi Sport on the sidelines of the Friday’s press briefing. Elite clubs are set to return to training today (Monday, June 14) but only those who meet the rules and regulations set the by the BFA.