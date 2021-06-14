 
Latest News

Fan’Mo, Rwandan Sports Agency Pen MoU

KABELO BORANABI Monday, June 14, 2021
Laone Molelo
Local sports management company, Fan’Mo Sports Agency has penned a deal with a Rwandan based sports agency, Iwacu Sports Management (ISM) that is aimed at increasing both organisations’ stature in the continent.

The pair is to exchange strategic notes to better sport management in Africa.

Fan’Mo Sports Agency head of communications, Laone Molelo believes the partnership through sports public relations, brought by the two agencies will help grow both sports development and sports tourism in both countries. “Through our research and hypothesis analyses, alliance is fundamental and therefore we selectively settled to venture into partnership that will better both our human capital and sport in Africa. As a dynamic, result oriented agency, the management felt that Rwanda has been on the rise with development of any discipline witnessed by hosting the biggest sporting events recently.

Effectively we are working together on sports event management, athlete management, sport PR, marketing, advertising, and sponsorships.

We are steadfast that this partnership will bring results to both Botswana and Rwanda through sport tourism, skills exchange, among others,” Molelo said.

Fan’Mo Sports Agency is an athlete and sports

event management company and has previously worked with the Botswana National Sport Commission, Botswana National Olympics Committee, Gaborone International Meet, Women In Sport Botswana and Sports Volunteers Movement.  It has also worked with Nijel Amos for his Forbes 30 Under 30 class of 2020 and recently the Botswana Netball Association for the executive committee meeting held in May.

“For sports to grow in our continent we need collective efforts from different people involved in it.

 ISM is excited for this partnership and we look forward to the growth of both companies and sports growth in Rwanda, Botswana and the whole of Africa.

Our countries are both developing and we need to strategically advance each other,” ISM director Jackson Nziyisenga said.

The agency has also previously worked with Rwanda Polytechnic, IPRC Kigali, Rwanda Cricket Association, APAER FC, Children & Youth Sports Organization, Skol Brewery and Universal Manufacturing amongst others.

Sport

