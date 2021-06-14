 
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  The Going Gets Tough For Thebe

The Going Gets Tough For Thebe

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Monday, June 14, 2021
Baboloki Thebe PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
As Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games athletics qualification date gets closer, time seems to be running out for Baboloki Thebe. The deadline for qualification in athletics is June 30.  All eyes were on him when he competed in the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) track and field series that was held over the weekend at the National Stadium.

Thebe was making a comeback after a training stint in Ivory Coast and there was a lot of expectations. Unfortunately, he did not bring out his best. He finished second in the men’s 400m with a time of 46.47. Zibane Ngozi won the race in 45.80. Onneile Phokedi came third to register a time of 46.96.  It was also a bad day in the office for Zambian sprinter, Sydney Siame who finished in position six, clocking 21.26 in the men’s 200m.

Siame told Sport Monitor that he had a bad race because his body was stiff and did not allow him to keep up.

Speaking to Sport Monitor, athletics coach, Lebone Moreri said Thebe had a good race but it does not mean that he has made a comeback.  “I do not see him making a comeback anytime soon. He is not ready to even think about qualifying for Olympics. He needs two to three months to run his best 45 seconds. For now he just needs to be patient because for him it is late to think about Olympics,” he said.

Moreri also said even Karabo Sibanda should not put himself under pressure thinking about Olympics but rather should focus on Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championships next year. He said Sibanda is also

struggling with weight and  he is curently too big for 400m. He also suggested that BAA should consider a junior athlete, Anthony Pasela. He said if Pasela could be given two competitions before deadline he could run 44 seconds. On Saturday, Pasela clocked 45.74 in 400m.

However, to some Thebe should not be blamed because it was his first race after a very long time.

“Sibanda does not have body fat but the injury that he sustained affected him a lot physiologically. He now has fear thinking that the worst might happen hence not giving out his all. He trains with other athletes who are clocking 45.2 seconds. That shows that he could also do the same if he put his head on it,” said another athletics coach, Chilume Ntshwarang. Letsile Tebogo continued with his brilliant performance in sprints. The 18-year-old clocked 10.45 to win the men’s 100m and won 200m in 20.53. Tebogo said things worked out for him despite the stiff competition that he faced.  Meanwhile, BAA vice president, Oabone Theetso said it is not yet over until the final day. He said only coaches could tell if Thebe and Sibanda would not make it to the Olympics. He added that the challenge has been injuries and the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sport

