Attorney Craig Mosetlha briefing his clients after the court ruled in their favour

The High Court has for the second time interdicted the Botswana Red Cross Society from holding elections for presidency and two vice presidencies. This was after presidential and vice president hopefuls, Maipelo Mophuting and Nelson Rammala approached court on urgency as the society attempted to hold the elective annual general assembly excluding them.

On January 30, 2021 Mophuting and Rammala were granted an order to interdict the society’s election for the three positions on the AGA agenda until the matter is finalised. The Society through Mukokomani had disqualified the duo questioning their membership standing.

They were ordered to apply for a review or other relief no later than seven court days from the date of the order. The two parties would however, fail to resolve the matter amicably.

On May 17, the society’s secretary general Kutlwano Mukokomani wrote a letter inviting members to the AGA slated for 18 June 2021.. Through the invitation, Mukokomani stated that nominees for president and deputy presidents remain as they were shared before. This meant Mophuting and

Banners

Rammala would yet again not be allowed to contest election.

The duo then through Craig Law Consultants approached the court on urgency calling on the court to interdict while Mukokomani and the society who are respondents in the matter opposed the applications through Akoonyatse Attorneys arguing that the duo were not qualified to stand for elections.

Delivering the last part of the ruling which he said he was yet to proof, Justice Chris Gabanagae granted the urgent application and interdicted the elections which were to be held in four days. He directed the respondents to nominate and communicate their choice of arbitrator in seven days and the elections are stayed until the final determination of the arbitration.