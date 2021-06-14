 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Botswana Prison Services has committed to start a video conferencing f...
The High Court has for the second time interdicted the Botswana Red Cr...
A statement from the World Bank says the loan is designed to strengthe...
Justice Zein Kebonang of the Broadhurst High court will issue a ruling...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Court interdicts Red Cross elections, again

Court interdicts Red Cross elections, again

INNOCENT SELATLHWA Monday, June 14, 2021
Attorney Craig Mosetlha briefing his clients after the court ruled in their favour
The High Court has for the second time interdicted the Botswana Red Cross Society from holding elections for presidency and two vice presidencies. This was after presidential and vice president hopefuls, Maipelo Mophuting and Nelson Rammala approached court on urgency as the society attempted to hold the elective annual general assembly excluding them.

On January 30, 2021 Mophuting and Rammala were granted an order to interdict the society’s election for  the three positions on the AGA agenda until the matter is finalised. The Society through Mukokomani had disqualified the duo questioning their membership standing.

They were ordered to apply for a review or other relief no later than seven court days from the date of the order. The two parties would however, fail to resolve the matter amicably.

On May 17, the society’s secretary general Kutlwano Mukokomani wrote a letter inviting members to the AGA slated for 18 June 2021.. Through the invitation, Mukokomani stated that nominees for president and deputy presidents remain as they were shared before. This meant Mophuting and

Banners
Rammala would yet again not be allowed to contest election.

The duo then through Craig Law Consultants approached the court on urgency calling on the court to interdict while Mukokomani and the society who are respondents in the matter opposed the applications through Akoonyatse Attorneys arguing that the duo were not qualified to stand for elections.

Delivering the last part of the ruling which he said he was yet to proof, Justice Chris Gabanagae granted the urgent application and interdicted the elections which were to be held in four days. He directed the respondents to nominate and communicate their choice of arbitrator in seven days and the elections are stayed until the final determination of the arbitration.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Kwa Botswana ke fitlhetse moupudu o budule

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort