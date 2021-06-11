 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Constable arraigned in SSG armoury theft

Constable arraigned in SSG armoury theft

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Friday, June 11, 2021
SSG is the Police Service's paramilitary wing PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES
A police officer attached at the paramilitary wing of the Botswana Police Service’s Special Support Group (SSG) was arraigned at the Extension II Magistrate’s Court for alleged theft at an SSG armoury.

Constable Emmanuel Mmoloki, who works at SSG, found himself on the wrong side of the law on Wednesday when arraigned before Senior Magistrate Lentlhabetse Willie for stealing weapons and ammunition. He has been charged with “stealing by a person employed in the public service”.

He allegedly stole 20 service pistols, seven shotguns and 200 pieces of ammunition belonging to the Botswana Police Service, which were kept at the SSG Maruapula armoury. He allegedly committed the crime between January and June 2021, which exact dates are unknown to the prosecution.

His plea was reserved on Wednesday.  Mmoloki, the accused, is remanded in custody pending ongoing investigations. He will appear again on June 22, 2021.

BPS public relations officer assistant commissioner, Dipheko Motube said they realised that some shotguns, pistols and ammunition were missing during their routine checks at the SSG camp in Maruapula.

“The case is still under investigation and we have arrested one suspect in connection with

the crime. We have managed to recover six pistols and two shotguns from the suspect in connection with the stolen items. That is all that I can say regarding the issue,” Motube said.

Meanwhile, Mmegi has learnt that some of the stolen weapons might have been sold to criminals who might be using them in a spate of recent robberies across the country.

“The police have assigned a team of officers who are on the heels of more suspects of the missing shotguns, pistols and ammunition. The arrested suspect has not yet disclosed to the police where he possibly took the shotguns, pistols and ammunition.

“The police still have challenges locating the shotguns, pistols and ammunition and tracing people who might have bought them. The investigation might lead to the arrest of other suspects. They hope that the arrest of another suspect might help them recover other shotguns, pistols and ammunition,” the source said.

News

