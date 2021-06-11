Khama

Former president, Ian Khama has disclosed that he is anticipating a raid on him by the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) for alleged possession of weapons.

Khama, who is now at odds with his predecessor, President Mokgweetsi Masis, says he has reliable information that the DIS intends to ransack his property in search of alleged bunkers stashed with explosives.

Yet another source said the officers raided Khama’s farm property in Ruretse searching for the explosives the agency believes he has stashed in his ‘bunkers’.

“Having failed to discredit him with insinuations of planning a coup, assassination plot and stealing P100 billion, the DIS is now trying another tactic suggesting he has somewhere on his property at Ruretse Farm a stash of explosives in bunkers,” a source said.

According to the source, Khama is now worried that the DIS could actually go all out and plant something within his properties and set him up for a crime he did not commit.

Contacted for comment through his Private Secretary, Mabedi Letsholo, Khama said: “There is a reliable allegation however, that the State is cooking up another story to

discredit him and that he has bunkers full of explosives on a property.” DIS spokesperson, Edward Robert could not be drawn into confirming the impending raid. “The matter borders on operational matters and as always, we do not comment on those. I however, assure Batswana that whatever we do, it is according to the book. We are a creature of law hence all our operations are guided by the law,” Robert said.

The raid allegation comes at at time when Khama and South African businesswoman, Bridgette Motsepe and Wilheminiah ‘Butterfly’ Maswabi are suing the government for reputational damage over claims of an alleged plot to cause political unrest ahead of 2019 general elections. Khama is demanding P30 million from the State.

In April he approached the Broadhurst Police to lay perjury charges against a Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime investigator, Jako Hubona in an unprecedented move in the local legal system over the case.