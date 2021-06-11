Mokgware PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

FRANCISTOWN: The country’s main opposition parties are still mum on the next date for the much-anticipated people’s court which has been postponed twice.

The people’s court is a joint effort between the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF). It is overseen by AP’s Pius Mokgware. Additionally, eight more members were chosen from the three parties to work with Mokgware to run the affairs of the people’s court.

Late last year, the UDC in collaboration with the AP, announced plans to hold the people’s court where witnesses were to take the stand and present documentary evidence proving vote-rigging by the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the 2019 general elections. The BPF would later join the three parties.

However, the court was twice postponed owing to the non-availability of key participants. All postponements came towards the end of last year. The first postponement came after one of the lead participants, a senior lawyer had to attend a family bereavement. The second postpone was a result of one key participant contracting COVID-19 a few days before the court was to sit. Since then, opposition parties have not said much about holding the court. As a result, members of the public are also starting to question the opposition’s commitment to hold the court.

This week UDC spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa, who was appointed to deal with media inquiries with reference to the people’s court, could not readily explain what has delayed the hosting of the court. Mohwasa was also not ready to give assurances as to whether plans

to hold the people’s court are still on or not. “I cannot talk about the people’s court before a meeting with the AP and BPF,” Mohwasa said in written response to Mmegi inquiries.

Mohwasa further said the parties are also yet to commit to a date to address the holding of the people’s court and sorting finer details.

Sources have said that after two failed attempts to hold the people’s court, a decision was taken that the people’s court will be produced as a documentary.

One of the locally renowned journalist who the parties reportedly intended to appoint to compile the documentary, has since joined the ruling party. This ultimately killed the prospects of producing the said documentary, sources have said.

However, Mohwasaa denied reports that the parties intended to approach a local journalist to do a documentary of the people’s court.

“That is news to me. There has never been such a proposal or idea,” he pointed out.

Mohwasa did not want to dwell on suggestions that the delay or perceived lack of commitment to hold the people’s court (by members of the public) can lead to loss of confidence towards opposition parties.

Meanwhile, yesterday a high-ranking source within the opposition said the chances of the people’s court taking place are slim. The sources said noted that the parties appear to have now turned their full attention to addressing swelling divisions among them and unity talks for the 2024 general elections.