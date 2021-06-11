Mpayang said he wanted to share the norms and traditions he was exposed to while growing up

Twenty-three-year-old Tsaone Mpayang is a photographer and travel management student who does photography because he believes it is the best mode for storytelling.

Mpayang has always wanted to showcase his life growing up and fine art in the form of photography gave him the opportunity. In an interview with Arts & Culture, Mpayang said he wanted to share the norms and traditions he was exposed to while growing up.

He explained that he specializes in photography because he loved creating stories with his pictures. “My family, friends and supporters inspire my work. What I love the most is getting feedback from my supporters who always encourage me to keep going and doing what I love. Many have applauded me for the good work. I am a self-taught photographer. I never trained for it and thus I believe I possess a God given talent,” he said. Furthermore, he stated that one of his favourite pieces of all time is a picture that won him a prize during the President’s Day Art Exhibition in 2018 at regional level.

He also indicated that he got bookings from all over the country and worked with big companies and individuals who loved his work, something that he would forever be grateful for. He explained that his work was focused on creating art through photography.

Mpayang is a mobile photographer who reaches his clients wherever they are. He sells his artworks at Thapong Visual Arts Centre where he also exhibited his work before. He has also showcased his masterpieces at the National Museum in Gaborone through President’s Day Art

Exhibitions.

“Just like fellow artists, I have encountered a couple of challenges in my career. Like other artists, I am facing financial constraints because of the current pandemic that has slowed down my progression. However, I am grateful to have achieved a lot of recognition through social media platforms like BW Photography and having had opportunities to exhibit my work.

I am also proud to have won some art competitions,” he said. Moreover, Mpayang said his hands were itching to do something creative. He said he would take pictures with his mother’s phone, edit them, and filter them to give them a ‘wow factor.’

He finally got a Canon 1200d camera and started capturing moments at church and children at home. That is how his journey as an art photographer started. After being told about the President’s Day Art Exhibition Competitions, he gathered courage and joined the exh

ibition. To his surprise he got position two despite competing against legends of the photography industry and using a simple camera. That win raised his love for photography and confidence to attend more exhibitions.

This young photographer also said he regards himself as a seasoned photographer who specializes in fine art photography. He would like to showcase his work at international exhibitions in the next five years. He aspires to be one of the best fine art photographers in Africa. He pointed out that he hopes to inspire and help other youngsters.