Young Prince

Sadi Dikgaka songmaker, Thebe Rabogatsu also known as Young Prince in the entertainment industry, has once again showered praises on another women in the entertainment industry.

The young musician, actor, voice over artist, commercial artist and motivational speaker, this time around has appreciated South African television personality, rapper, actress, business woman and model, Boitumelo Thulo popularly known as Boity. This comes a few years after the youngster released a single titled Sadi Dikgaka inspired by the latter’s beauty and hard work.

The young artist’s love for the Flava Dome presenter at the time inspired him to write and sing a song about Dikgaka. “From a very young age I was following Boity during her time on Rockville and Club808. Even now I am still following her because she is my role model and my inspiration.

I look up to her so much; how I met her I will say it is God’s plan. At first I used to talk to her mother Ausi Modiehi with whom I used to discuss my depression. She offered to help me and eventually connected me with Boity after I pleaded with her to connect us,” he said.

Young Prince also said Boity has been by his side ever since. He explained that he wanted her to mentor him career wise since he was struggling in his music and needed her as a mentor.

He added that a few days after talking to Boity’s mother, he got a follow back on Instagram

and they started chatting. He said Boity was one of the first people who promised to be there for him and she meant it.

Furthermore, he said Boity kept her promise saying she has been supportive throughout his career. He pointed out that she helped him with food vouchers, transport money and money to buy clothes to shoot on set.

He added that Boity has been like a mother to him saying he was grateful for everything she did for him. “I love her so much.

She always encourages me to work hard and encouraged me to never give up because she believes in me. She always checks if am okay or not. She gives me her time and I am grateful for that because I know she is a very busy person but when I talk to her she responds. I cannot wait for us to work together,” he said.

Young Prince has made appearances on some of South Africa’s famous and most watched soapies, movies and music videos in the form of The Queen in 2019, King of Johannesburg in 2019, SA Amapiano singer Busiswa music video in 2019, Rhythm City in 2019, Etv Scandal in 2019, Generations The Legacy in 2019, Muvhango in 2019 among others. He also appeared in a variety of magazines and newspapers.