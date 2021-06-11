Masego and Lorato, MTF Class of 2020

Now approaching its third year, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy is thrilled to announce calls for applications for its sought-after film and TV training programme.

Applications are open from June 1 to June 30 2021 and are to be completed on https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/Home/MTFHome. The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film to apply for the opportunity to hone their television and film production skills.

“The MTF Academy is our commitment to the future of our Industry and gives young Africans the chance to hone their television and film production skills through a world-class training programme. After two successful years, we’re proud to announce a new call to entry and look forward to meeting the next generation of African film makers,” says Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment & Connected Video.

Launched in May 2018, the MTF Academy has so far given 120 students the chance to harness their expertise in film and TV, moulding them into skilled industry professionals. The Class of 2020 set a precedent as the first cohort of students to work during a pandemic. As a result, the programme was extended from 12 to 18 months.

The additional time allowed the

students to graduate with two qualifications as opposed to one as has been the trend. Despite adapting to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Class of 2020 had other opportunities to shine: they were active participants during the virtual MTF Masterclass sessions and worked on the global Pledge to Pause PSAs for the United Nations Verified campaign.

They also got to make short films in their home countries which were launched as part of the ‘Colours of Africa’ series airing on Showmax and M-Net AfroCinema pop-up channel as part of the Africa Month campaign in May. Like in previous years, all 60 students alongside select members of the public will participate in the MTF Masterclasses, which are powered by various industry partners including Dolby, CBS Justice and Jasco Broadcast Solutions offering AVID software masterclasses to name a few.

The illustrious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA) continues its commitment as an MTF Masterclasses partner and to award its annual eight weeks NYFA Scholarship at the Academy in New York to the top performing student from each region.