Tlhwaafalang Tebogo, whose stage name is DJ Twaza, has released a new album dubbed Testify.

This artiste hailing from Majwaneng village but currently staying in Gaborone, has released a 13 tracks album on which he worked with different local and international producers and artistes.

The album has tracks like Testify produced by DJ TPZ from South Africa, Moribo produced by DJ Call Me from South Africa, Masa and Jona featuring local gospel star, Obakeng Sengwaketse and produced by DJ KSB and Mr Six21 DJ Dance respectively, Abanghani and Uweeh both produced by DJ Muzit to mention but a few. “I started my music career in 2012 when I dropped my first album in 2012 which was called Gaufi le Morena. I do house music and all my producers are in South Africa but DJ Bino and Tshepo originate

here in Botswana. I write my songs. The media in countries like Namibia, Botswana and SA have supported me,” he said.

Furthermore, he explained that he entered the album for BOMU awards. He added that he was grateful to Carerra Holdings, Mega Size School, Penny Investment, Wusa Clothing and Ecopath Pathology for sponsoring his brand and helping grow it. He also appealed to the public to support his music and follow him on his Facebook page DJ Twaza Music BW.

Speaking about the challenges he face, he pointed out that Batswana support brands than talent. He urged the public to start supporting artistes based on their talents so that they can motivate talented artistes to keep going and producing good music.