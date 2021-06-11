 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Twenty-three-year-old Tsaone Mpayang is a photographer and travel mana...
Sadi Dikgaka songmaker, Thebe Rabogatsu also known as Young Prince in ...
It is rare to find young people showing interest in traditional poetry...
Now approaching its third year, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) A...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. DJ Twaza releases ‘Testify’

DJ Twaza releases ‘Testify’

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, June 11, 2021
Dj Twaza
Tlhwaafalang Tebogo, whose stage name is DJ Twaza, has released a new album dubbed Testify.

This artiste hailing from Majwaneng village but currently staying in Gaborone, has released a 13 tracks album on which he worked with different local and international producers and artistes.

The album has tracks like Testify produced by DJ TPZ from South Africa, Moribo produced by DJ Call Me from South Africa, Masa and Jona featuring local gospel star, Obakeng Sengwaketse and produced by DJ KSB and Mr Six21 DJ Dance respectively, Abanghani and Uweeh both produced by DJ Muzit to mention but a few. “I started my music career in 2012 when I dropped my first album in 2012 which was called Gaufi le Morena. I do house music and all my producers are in South Africa but DJ Bino and Tshepo originate

Banners
here in Botswana. I write my songs. The media in countries like Namibia, Botswana and SA have supported me,” he said.

Furthermore, he explained that he entered the album for BOMU awards. He added that he was grateful to Carerra Holdings, Mega Size School, Penny Investment, Wusa Clothing and Ecopath Pathology for sponsoring his brand and helping grow it. He also appealed to the public to support his music and follow him on his Facebook page DJ Twaza Music BW.

Speaking about the challenges he face, he pointed out that Batswana support brands than talent. He urged the public to start supporting artistes based on their talents so that they can motivate talented artistes to keep going and producing good music.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Out!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort