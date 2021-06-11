Brigitta Zwani to officially launch ‘Hope’

The author of Hope and The Shrink, Brigitta Zwani will finally launch her much-anticipated new novel, ‘Hope.’

Zwani will finally be taking her books to the public. She will start off with the book launch on June 26, 2021at Pomegranite Golf Resort and Spa in Francistown at 4pm till 6pm and later book signing in Gaborone at Big Sip on July 3, 2021 from 4pm till 6pm.

Zwani describes herself as an excellent example of Womandla. The former journalist is one of Africa’s fine females rising to the big stage. She is a novelist and publisher. She has published two novels titled The Shrink and her second novel titled Hope that will be launched as highlighted above.

She is a warm-hearted wordsmith and publisher who successfully fused her craft with her desire to encourage hope and uplift African youth. She said after her homecoming to Botswana, having recently acquired a degree in Journalism from the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Malaysia, she filled a temporary position as the transcriber for a counselor at a non-government organization that deals with sexually transmitted diseases. Zwani said noticing that most of the counselor’s patients were young adolescents, she realized that a vast majority of African children lack emotional support. Zwani was stirred to reach out and help the best she knew how.

“Woven on the backdrop of hardship, shattered hopes and new beginnings, I introduce characters that will warm your heart, move you to tears and leave you wanting more. My heart for children and teenagers has in 2019 led me to spearhead an online comic series dubbed The Shrink Comic, where young followers find hope and reassurance.

The comic was based on my first novel The Shrink, which was launched on March 2018,” she told Arts and Culture. Zwani also takes pride in her publishing company that is doing exceptionally well ,called Biggles and Boggles. She said Biggles and Boggles was conceptualized when she was at University but later launched it in 2017.

The first book to be published at the company was The Shrink. They later published the second novel titled The Killer in Her Closet by an upcoming brilliant author, Mogomotsi Monnana. Biggles and Boggles focuses on publishing fiction.

The company also has a Facebook page where it encourages Batswana to read and write. Zwani said through her company’s page, they started Monday Book Review segment in which they ask the public to send them reviews of books they

read. She said they hope to get more readers submitting their reviews. She added that they also started a Chooseday pic writing promotion that will from time to time have a prize incentive. “We have since received a great deal of writers submitting great pieces. There is a lot of potential in Botswana. We however need a sponsor so we can make this a monthly thing with a nice incentive attached to it. My pain, grief, fears and aspirations inspire me to write. I write most when I am sad or heartbroken. When I am at peace and happy I get writers block. I haven’t been able to finish Hope (my next book) for the past two three years.

I started writing it in 2016. We are in 2020 and I am still stuck,” she said. The main character is Tracy and other important characters in the story include Andi and Khuvu whom she says she fell in love with. Zwani said she relates with the main character in so many ways. She explained that there was a point in her life where she could have taken the same decision as Tracy.

She said Tracy taught her that there was always a silver lining though dark clouds seem to dominate our lives. “I love her. I don’t know where her story is going yet, or how her life will turn out. But I know that she will succeed.

The culture of reading is still in its infancy, but I believe that it will grow. We would like to see more writers becoming authors. To be a good author you need to be an avid reader,” she said.

Zwani added that some of the challenges they face are not following traditional ways of publishing because of financial constraints. She added that they assist writers who want their work published to self-publish. She also said they do not distribute which was one of the greatest gaps local authors face.

She also stated that Batswana authors were not marketed well enough. She said that resulted in her publishing company creating its App called BigglesBooks, which is an online library. She expressed hope that it will reach a larger audience. This App will be launched in a month or two. Local authors are urged to contact them in through Biggles and Boggles on Facebook.