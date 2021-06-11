There is palpable fury, over government’s direct procurement of content/services from Steve Harvey. It is really all understandable. The entertainment industry, in particular, is being smothered by COVID-19’s regulations. There is simply no let off, at least, for the foreseeable future. Anything can cause the cup of discontent to overflow. The last thing the suffering masses need, is to be told that their money is needlessly being given away.
I really doubt that there could be something corrupt behind it all. Steve Harvey is a global icon. He is very wealthy, at least by our standards; a multi billionaire, in pula terms. The man has a net worth of at least US$ 200 million. He has contracts that require high moral standing. Any act of recklessness, on his part, can delete his fortunes, and erase his legacy. It is unlikely that he would want to soil it all by some corrupt association with African politicians. Besides, he seems to be a gentleman. I have even seen him give Botswana a free ad on its beef in one of his shows. I am prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt, and to assume in the absence of evidence to the contrary, that he is in it, for a mutually beneficial relationship. As we say in law, it’s a rebuttable presumption. I welcome correction.
But then, it’s a direct procurement. What it all means, is that half a billion pula in public funds will be given to a company without resort to normal, competitive procurement processes. Direct procurement is the exception to the general rule. The burden is upon government therefore, to state what the exceptional; reasons are, that warrant the invocation of the special dispensation. Full disclosure must be made on the contractual deliverables, and exigencies, that obviated the need for normal tendering process. Full disclosure must be made, as to why Batswana were considered unworthy, or unfit. We must be told why him, and the net benefit on our side that could not be generated by resort to local talent, and, content. It is important, amongst others, because he has been here. He has shared a couch with our President, and the latter appears to be particularly fond of him. It is easy, for conspiracy theorists to read motives into the procurement, even if there is none. After all, this is Africa, and our experience of the recent years had proudly demonstrated that we are just like the fifty two other nearly failed states, in a continent most famed for corruption, diseases, poverty, and misrule. The longer the explanation delays, the more the probabilities that government could be up to no good. I cannot understand why anyone would still believe in the bona fides of the current administration, if no credible explanation is given. Government, should not underestimate the urgency of the moment.
The nation deserves an explanation, Mr. President. Your legacy, in part, rests on this procurement. Why, Mr President? Why?