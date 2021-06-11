There is palpable fury, over government’s direct procurement of content/services from Steve Harvey. It is really all understandable. The entertainment industry, in particular, is being smothered by COVID-19’s regulations. There is simply no let off, at least, for the foreseeable future. Anything can cause the cup of discontent to overflow. The last thing the suffering masses need, is to be told that their money is needlessly being given away.

I really doubt that there could be something corrupt behind it all. Steve Harvey is a global icon. He is very wealthy, at least by our standards; a multi billionaire, in pula terms. The man has a net worth of at least US$ 200 million. He has contracts that require high moral standing. Any act of recklessness, on his part, can delete his fortunes, and erase his legacy. It is unlikely that he would want to soil it all by some corrupt association with African politicians. Besides, he seems to be a gentleman. I have even seen him give Botswana a free ad on its beef in one of his shows. I am prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt, and to assume in the absence of evidence to the contrary, that he is in it, for a mutually beneficial relationship. As we say in law, it’s a rebuttable presumption. I welcome correction.

But then, it’s a direct procurement. What it all means, is that half a billion pula in public funds will be given to a company without resort to normal, competitive procurement processes. Direct procurement is the exception to the general rule. The burden is upon government therefore, to state what the exceptional; reasons are, that warrant the invocation of the special dispensation. Full disclosure must be made on the contractual deliverables, and exigencies, that obviated the need for normal tendering process. Full disclosure must be made, as to why Batswana were considered unworthy, or unfit. We must be told why him, and the net benefit on our side that could not be generated by resort to local talent, and, content. It is important, amongst others, because he has been here. He has shared a couch with our President, and the latter appears to be particularly fond of him. It is easy, for conspiracy theorists to read motives into the procurement, even if there is none. After all, this is Africa, and our experience of the recent years had proudly demonstrated that we are just like the fifty two other nearly failed states, in a continent most famed for corruption, diseases, poverty, and misrule. The longer the explanation delays, the more the probabilities that government could be up to no good. I cannot understand why anyone would still believe in the bona fides of the current administration, if no credible explanation is given. Government, should not underestimate the urgency of the moment.

Those that maintain that they were told the man was a

Banners

potential investor, are right. They are right, again, to say that it’s a contradiction for government to give an outsider money to invest in it. Half a billion pula, if the reports are anything to go by, is a large sum of money. We are at a stage in our national life, where we need every thebe we can cling to. The entertainment industry is practically illegal. It has been on its knees for a while now. The last thing we need is external entertainment talent, unless it’s a game changer of some sorts in the context of our COVID-19 predicament. We need meaningful support for the local entertainment industry. On the face of it, the procurement is anomalous. The entertainment industry must be watching with bemusement. Already, some sectors of civil society have condemned the procurement. I however believe that that is premature, so to do. It is ridiculous to make up your mind before the facts. Sadly, for now we have no facts, except that there has been a direct procurement. But what can the entertainment industry do, in the event no credible explanation comes? Our civil society is not known for robust activism. It is often underfunded, and inexperienced. One way might be a judicial review of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB), decision. A warning shot must be sent to government that absent a credible explanation, the tender would be contested. On that score, winning would be greater, but highlighting the moral depravity of it all, would be just as good a gain. There are many lawyers who would be willing to assist. The decision would be vulnerable, amongst others because of the bromance between the President and Mr. Harvey. Litigation would call out the independence of the PPADB. The President has been under pressure to deliver on a whole lot of areas on which he made promises, including Steve Harvey. To reject the department of Broadcasting Services’ request could well have put paid to the chances of him redeeming himself. Lack of credible explanation by the PPADB, as to why it approved, would signify its impotence. It would be a sound confirmation of suggestions, that it is just a part of a political racket, meant to funnel national resources to politicians and their associates. The current matter has put both the President, and the PPADB under trial.

The nation deserves an explanation, Mr. President. Your legacy, in part, rests on this procurement. Why, Mr President? Why?