Another man killed in elephant attack PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Following an incident in which a 62-year-old man was killed by an elephant recently while looking for cattle two weeks ago, another man died in a similar encounter last Sunday.

Confirming the incident to MmegiOnline, Maun police station commander, Superintendent Chenamo Orateng said the 34-year-old Makaleng native died after he was attacked by an elephant during an accidental encounter at Kuruku cattlepost.

“The deceased met his fate while looking for cattle together with other two men aged 32 years. The other two

managed to escape the encounter unharmed but it was the deceased’s unfortunate day,” Orateng said.

He pleaded with residents of Maun and surrounding areas to be cautious at all times when looking for cattle because they live in the midst of wild animals that pose a danger to their lives.