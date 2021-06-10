Thomas Motsewakhumo

FRANCISTOWN: A case in which former Sua Flamingoes general manager Thomas Motsewakhumo has taken the club to the district labour office for unfair dismissal scheduled for today, has been postponed to June 24, 2021.

The case was supposed to be heard at the labour office in Sowa Town. The club reportedly asked for the postponement. Both parties have said they do not want to comment on the case.

According to insiders Motsewakhumo was dismissed for questioning the club’s decision to reduce his salary. He allegedly felt that there was insufficient consultation before the decision was taken. Motsewakhumo is also said to have felt that the move

to reduce his salary was unfair since he worked from Monday to Friday. The club stuck to its guns and a decision was later taken to dismiss Motsewakhumo.

Sources have said that in April the club introduced salary cuts for players and some support staff in a bid to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The salary situation at the club was expected to normalise once football activities returned.