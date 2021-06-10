 
Olympics athletes receive Pfizer vaccine

MQONDISI DUBE Thursday, June 10, 2021
Vaccine dash. Olympic bound athletes will receive the jab this morning. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE
The Botswana National Olympics Committee (BNOC) chairperson, Botsang Tshenyego says local athletes who have qualified for the Olympic Games will receive Pfizer's vaccine shots this week.

Mmegi Sport has learnt the vaccines will be administered this morning, as the athletes take the final step before boarding the plane to Tokyo next month. The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare had told journalists in Gaborone on Wednesday, athletes will be inoculated without giving timelines.

BNOC’s Tshenyego told Mmegi Sport on the sidelines of a media engagement session held on Wednesday, the team will start getting jabs of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

“Pfizer is already here. I think it was preferred as it does not require a second shot, a single dose is sufficient. The

athletes have gone for counselling and as far as I know, no one has rejected the vaccine, but they are at liberty to decide,” Tshenyego said.

He said vaccination is not a requirement for athletes and officials, as they will stay in a bio-bubble. A negative COVID-19 test certificate is a requirement. Tokyo hosts the games from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

There were global concerns over Tokyo’s readiness to host the games amid rising COVID-19 cases in Japan and a slow vaccination programme.

However, organisers have maintained the games, which were postponed from last year, will go ahead.

