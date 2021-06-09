 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The country's commercial banks recorded collective after-tax profits o...
FRANCISTOWN: Scuba divers from Botswana Police Service (BPS) have retr...
FRANCISTOWN: The mayor of Sowa Town, Oliphant Mfa has expressed concer...
Former US president Donald Trump has praised Nigeria's government for ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Bank profits hold steady

Bank profits hold steady

MBONGENI MGUNI Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Bank profits hold steady
The country's commercial banks recorded collective after-tax profits of P452 million in the first three months of the year, an increase from P374 million in the last three months of 2020.

Figures released by the Bank of Botswana recently underline the local banking sector’s resilience despite COVID-19, as the banks adjusted their risk appetites but generally maintained profitability.

According to the figures, the first quarter 2021 profits were about 13% lower than those of the corresponding period in 2020, which was the period before the pandemic hit Botswana. In the first quarter after COVID-19’s onset last year, collective profits fell

Banners
to P181 million as banks provided repayment holidays and other relief to customers. 

Central bank figures show that profits then began recovering from the third quarter, although individual banks report that they restrained their credit output in light of the market stress.

Total loans and advances from commercial banks fell to P62.6 billion in March 2021, from P63.2 billion in February, according to Bank of Botswana figures.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Point of order Mr. Speaker..

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort