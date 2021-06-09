Police retrieve drowned body PIC: FILE

FRANCISTOWN: Scuba divers from Botswana Police Service (BPS) have retrieved a corpse of a man who recently drowned in Shashe Dam, Tonota police revealed.

According to Assistant Superintendent Karabo Kgaodi, relatives of the 45-year-old man of Gabaratane ward in Mandunyane village started to look for him after he did not return home last Sunday.

“The relatives of the deceased told the police that he was last seen on Sunday (06/06/2021). They started to intensely look for him on Monday after they heard that he was seen heading towards the direction of the dam. The deceased’s footprints led his relatives towards the dam whereupon they also discovered his clothes along the dam,” said Kgaodi.

Kgaodi added that the deceased, who cannot be named before his next of kin are informed, was found floating in the dam on Monday evening but efforts to retrieve him were called off since it was dark.

“The police managed to retrieve the deceased’s corpse from

Banners

the dam on Tuesday morning. His relatives told the police that they suspect that he went to the dam to fish since he was in the habit of doing so even though the fishing season is closed for now,” said Kgaodi.

Kgaodi added that it is the first drowning incident to happen at the dam this year although it is common for people to drown there over the years.

Kgaodi advised members of the public to seek permission from relevant authorities if they want to fish at the dam when the fishing season is open instead of fishing illegally since doing so endangesr their lives.

He said: “People who are given permission to fish at the dam should ask relevant authorities where it is safe to fish to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.”