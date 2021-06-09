 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The country's commercial banks recorded collective after-tax profits o...
FRANCISTOWN: Scuba divers from Botswana Police Service (BPS) have retr...
FRANCISTOWN: The mayor of Sowa Town, Oliphant Mfa has expressed concer...
Former US president Donald Trump has praised Nigeria's government for ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Police retrieve dead man's corpse

Police retrieve dead man's corpse

LEBOGANG MOSIKARE Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Police retrieve drowned body PIC: FILE
FRANCISTOWN: Scuba divers from Botswana Police Service (BPS) have retrieved a corpse of a man who recently drowned in Shashe Dam, Tonota police revealed.

According to Assistant Superintendent Karabo Kgaodi, relatives of the 45-year-old man of Gabaratane ward in Mandunyane village started to look for him after he did not return home last Sunday.

“The relatives of the deceased told the police that he was last seen on Sunday (06/06/2021). They started to intensely look for him on Monday after they heard that he was seen heading towards the direction of the dam. The deceased’s footprints led his relatives towards the dam whereupon they also discovered his clothes along the dam,” said Kgaodi.

Kgaodi added that the deceased, who cannot be named before his next of kin are informed, was found floating in the dam on Monday evening but efforts to retrieve him were called off since it was dark.

“The police managed to retrieve the deceased’s corpse from

Banners
the dam on Tuesday morning. His relatives told the police that they suspect that he went to the dam to fish since he was in the habit of doing so even though the fishing season is closed for now,” said Kgaodi. 

Kgaodi added that it is the first drowning incident to happen at the dam this year although it is common for people to drown there over the years.

Kgaodi advised members of the public to seek permission from relevant authorities if they want to fish at the dam when the fishing season is open instead of fishing illegally since doing so endangesr their lives.

He said: “People who are given permission to fish at the dam should ask relevant authorities where it is safe to fish to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.”

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Point of order Mr. Speaker..

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort