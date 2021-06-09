Oliphant Mfa

FRANCISTOWN: The mayor of Sowa Town, Oliphant Mfa has expressed concern about a sizeable number of youth in the township and surrounding areas who have abandoned their businesses soon after benefitting from the government’s Youth Development Fund (YDF).

Mfa pointed out that it is a concern for the youth to abandon such businesses as the move works against government’s efforts to empower them (youth). Mfa noted that authorities in the town are aware that some youth businesses are struggling but said that instead of abandoning them, the youth should approach various stakeholders to come help them up with remedial measures to keep the businesses going.

In his address at the ordinary full council on Monday, Mfa also raised worries about some businesses that are doing fairly well but are showing little commitment towards repayment of their loans.

“Some of the youth who have benefitted from the YDF have been called to government offices to discuss their problems, but

they do not turn up,” he said.

Early last year the government launched the YDF loan repayment campaign in Jwaneng.The aim of the intervention is to encourage all YDF beneficiaries to pay back their loans as obliged by the contract they signed with the government.

Meanwhile, government vowed to take legal action against those who fail to pay back as it also disadvantages those on the waiting list to benefit from the programme. In the 11 years government has collected just under P21 million and is chasing a hefty P407 million debt from funded youth projects. Government has said that the amount owed is enough to fund 4, 072 projects over a period of three and-half years.