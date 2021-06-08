Update: Rakgare addressing the media. PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

After being off the pitch for more than a year, regulated sport is expected to return soon, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare said during a media briefing earlier today.

Rakgare did not give an exact date but said competitive sport will return soon while recreational activities remain suspended.

"A decision was made last week in cabinet that sport should return. It could be today or tomorrow. This is only

for competitive sport. Recreational sport remains suspended," he said.

About the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Rakgare said the team would receive the COVID-19 jab before travelling. He said the rollout plan would be announced in due course.