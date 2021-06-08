Illegal Grand-Pa factory images circulating on social media

Mogoditshane Police Station commander, superintendent Russ Letsebe has dismissed reports on manufacturing of Grand-Pa in Mogoditshane as false and misleading.

The confirmation follows news circulating on social media platforms that an excessive quantity of Grand-Pa was this afternoon confiscated from a warehouse in Mogoditshane owned by Chinese nationals.

"Those reports are false. I am not investigating any case concerning confiscation of

Banners

fake Grand-Pa in my policing area," Letsebe said.

Quizzed on the allegations, Botswana Police Service's public relations officer, assistant commissioner Dipheko Motube said he was not aware of any case concerning confiscation of Grand-Pa from a fake manufacturer.