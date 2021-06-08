Mogoditshane Police Station commander, superintendent Russ Letsebe has dismissed reports on manufacturing of Grand-Pa in Mogoditshane as false and misleading.
The confirmation follows news circulating on social media platforms that an excessive quantity of Grand-Pa was this afternoon confiscated from a warehouse in Mogoditshane owned by Chinese nationals.
"Those reports are false. I am not investigating any case concerning confiscation of
Quizzed on the allegations, Botswana Police Service's public relations officer, assistant commissioner Dipheko Motube said he was not aware of any case concerning confiscation of Grand-Pa from a fake manufacturer.