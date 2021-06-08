Tumiso Rakgare PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Youth Executive Committee (NYEC) has requested the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development to re-open the Youth Development Fund (YDF), to address unemployment challenges.

The youth committee met with youth minister, Tumiso Rakgare recently in order to hear their plea.

“The BDP NYEC made it known to the Honourable Minister that we have high expectations of him and the government, and that more needs to be done in order to advance the young people of our country. While we acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the transformation agenda, we were unequivocal in calling for urgent and drastic action to enhance the welfare of the youth.

"In particular, we have called for an increase of funds allocated to the

YDF as well as revision of the policy, fast-tracking of the resumption of sporting activities, equal treatment of various national sports codes, and recognition of the entertainment industry as a key employment creation vehicle, amongst others,” BDP young wing secretary-general Otsile Machona stated in a June 8, 2021press release.

He added: “Furthermore, solutions to the high and worrying youth unemployment rate must be worked out as a matter of priority. The reopening of the YDF programme will go a long way in assisting this cause. Therefore, we call for its re-opening.”