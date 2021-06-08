Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Youth Executive Committee (NYEC) has requested the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development to re-open the Youth Development Fund (YDF), to address unemployment challenges.
The youth committee met with youth minister, Tumiso Rakgare recently in order to hear their plea.
“The BDP NYEC made it known to the Honourable Minister that we have high expectations of him and the government, and that more needs to be done in order to advance the young people of our country. While we acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the transformation agenda, we were unequivocal in calling for urgent and drastic action to enhance the welfare of the youth.
"In particular, we have called for an increase of funds allocated to the
He added: “Furthermore, solutions to the high and worrying youth unemployment rate must be worked out as a matter of priority. The reopening of the YDF programme will go a long way in assisting this cause. Therefore, we call for its re-opening.”