 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

While privileged Batswana can afford medical aid, it is only those wit...
While all Land Boards stress Batswana out due to the way matters are h...
Whilst government has commended teachers for their commitment to work ...
The Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) over the weekend closed an...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. High Cost Of COVID-19 Hospitalisation

High Cost Of COVID-19 Hospitalisation

INNOCENT SELATLHWA Monday, June 07, 2021
Hospital bed PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
While privileged Batswana can afford medical aid, it is only those with deep pockets that can afford being treated for the unforgiving COVID-19 at their preferred private medical facilities. A leaked staff memo to Bokamoso Private Hospital suggests that being treated for COVID-19 at the facility could exceed P300,000.

The memo from chief executive officer Joe Van Der Walt reads: “In an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Botswana, we have decided to admit COVID patients. As you may be aware this service comes at a cost and as such the hospital has introduced the following deposit structure for different schemes to mitigate the financial risk to service providers.”

He further states that Private Cash Self-Paying and BPOMAS Standard clients have to pay P300,000, BPOMAS High clients will pay P150,000, BPOMAS Premium P130,000, Pula Standard and Flexi P260,000, Pula Galaxy P220,000, while

Banners
Pula Executive and Deluxe, as well as Botsogo clients, pay no deposit subject to the availability of funds.

All BOMAID schemes get the unlimited benefit for COVID-19.

The memo further states that depending on circumstances, patients may be required to make additional deposits. If a patient cannot afford the deposit, the hospital reserves the right to transfer the patient to other facilities at their cost.

Bokamoso spokesperson, Kagiso Motsumi could not verify the authenticity of the document stating that she could only make correspondences in writing, which she had not done by press time.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Peace, Perfect Peace

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort