While privileged Batswana can afford medical aid, it is only those with deep pockets that can afford being treated for the unforgiving COVID-19 at their preferred private medical facilities. A leaked staff memo to Bokamoso Private Hospital suggests that being treated for COVID-19 at the facility could exceed P300,000.

The memo from chief executive officer Joe Van Der Walt reads: “In an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Botswana, we have decided to admit COVID patients. As you may be aware this service comes at a cost and as such the hospital has introduced the following deposit structure for different schemes to mitigate the financial risk to service providers.”

He further states that Private Cash Self-Paying and BPOMAS Standard clients have to pay P300,000, BPOMAS High clients will pay P150,000, BPOMAS Premium P130,000, Pula Standard and Flexi P260,000, Pula Galaxy P220,000, while

Pula Executive and Deluxe, as well as Botsogo clients, pay no deposit subject to the availability of funds.

All BOMAID schemes get the unlimited benefit for COVID-19.

The memo further states that depending on circumstances, patients may be required to make additional deposits. If a patient cannot afford the deposit, the hospital reserves the right to transfer the patient to other facilities at their cost.

Bokamoso spokesperson, Kagiso Motsumi could not verify the authenticity of the document stating that she could only make correspondences in writing, which she had not done by press time.