Christopher Moeng PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

While all Land Boards stress Batswana out due to the way matters are handled, the Kgatleng Land Board stands out as one of the most troubling.

Christopher Moeng of Borejane Lands is the latest ‘victim’ decrying abuse at the hands of the Kgatleng Land Board. He has documentation similar to those of other Batswana landowners, but is losing grip on his land.

Speaking to The Monitor at the disputed ploughing field located about 300 metres from the Pilane landfill, Moeng accuses the Kgatleng Land Board of ‘grabbing’ his land and allocating it to others. Moeng has since shown this reporter the documentation suggesting that the land is indeed his.

The papers include the will from his parents, the old certificate for the land, a map and a letter from Kgosi Linchwe stating that the disputed land belongs to Moeng.

He said he is shocked that the Land Board ignores such documents and continues to allocate his land.

According to Moeng, he inherited the land from his grandfather in 2001 and his troubles started in January 2015 when he and one Peter Modimakwane sold a part of his land to someone who then drilled a borehole without any paperwork to prove ownership of the land.

“I went to report to the Land Board and asked if indeed they allocated Modimakwane my land. Two Board members went with me to see what I was talking about.

The Land Board people never took my issue seriously and this made me report to the then minister Prince Maele in September 2016. Unfortunately, I never got a response and wrote a follow-up letter in January 2018 yet again pleading that the minister allow me to present my case to him because the Land Board was now going all out to allocate people [my land],” he lamented.

It

Banners

was only then that the ministry would in February 2018 respond stating that the matter is currently being investigated and that he would be informed accordingly. Moeng said he followed up in February 2021 and the response from the ministry reads, “Be informed that we are still engaging with the Kgatleng Land Board concerning your complaint.

We shall revert to you once the investigations have been completed”. The then Kgatleng Land Board secretary, Diteko Paki had sent the communication, as seen by this publication, dated February 25, 2021, that acknowledged the ministry has referred the matter to them to follow Moeng’s issue up. Strangely, the secretary states in the letter that they were not aware of his concerns.

“The letter does not detail the matter of concern, kindly submit a detailed description of the issues you are raising, and if possible link it to the land or issue you are talking about to the board.

If it is a matter that has been decided on by the board, please provide the related resolution also.” He was further in the letter invited to contact the Kgatleng Land Board secretary’s office to present his case.

The letter further states that the minister had been made aware of the communication and was copied to the permanent secretary.

Efforts to get a comment from the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Tshepo Mophuting led to him referring this publication to the Kgatleng Land Board.

While the Kgatleng Land Board secretary, Tlotlego Rampha had said she would get back to this reporter, she had not done so by press time.