Departed: TB Joshua died over the weekend

Following the news of the passing on of Nigerian prophet and televangelist TB Joshua, some Batswana who referred to him as their mentor and spiritual father have paid tribute to the departed pastor.

TB Joshua reportedly died on Saturday at age of 57. He was the leader and founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), a church that runs the Emmanuel television station in Lagos, Nigeria. Joshua has a huge following locally. Some of his local followers often travelled to Nigeria to attend his church services.

Many looked up to him and referred to themselves as Joshua’s spiritual kin. One of those is a former artist turned prophet, Moses Malapela who told The Monitor he will mourn and celebrate the life of his ‘mentor’.

“This is the will of God. Who am I to talk about the man of God? He taught us about the real God.

Obviously, there is pain on but heaven is celebrating. We were not worshipping him but he was our father, mentor and leader.

He taught me to have a connection with God,” Malapela said. Malapela, also known as Prophet MB Moses said, TB Joshua was the one who made him realise that he has

a “calling to serve God” and encouraged him to follow his spiritual gift.

The former Makhirikhiri hitmaker, who was popularly known as Shumba Ratshega in the music industry, quit music in 2017 to ‘enter the spiritual world’.

Another one of TB Joshua’s followers Prophet Moses Moreri told The Monitor ‘it was time’. He said TB Joshua had fulfilled God’s work on earth and his passing will be celebrated by his followers the world over.

“As one of his spiritual sons, I say it was time. We are celebrating his life. He had released others into the ministry who will continue God’s work,” Moreri said. Many other Batswana have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the departed prophet.

Joshua was famous for amongst others, his prophecies of major events. The pastor once prophesied on the United States of America (USA) elections in 2016, claiming that Hilary Clinton would beat her then-rival Donald Trump at the polls. The opposite happened and Trump won the presidency.