It is appalling that we still come across reports of companies supplying schools with sub-standard foodstuffs, to a point of the foodstuffs being rendered 'not fit for human consumption'.
While it still would not be acceptable for the sub-standard items to be supplied to adults, it is even sadder that these people have total disregard for the best practices and find it reasonable to supply 'their counterfeits' to schools, in the process endangering innocent lives.
Children need protection, and someone who potentially knowingly endangers their health and probably their lives should be given harsh punishment. The Francistown City Council (FCC) recently announced that a company that supplied the council with 'fraudulent' peanut butter worth P300,000 to be distributed in schools has made an undertaking to supply the proper product. Well, that is commendable on their part but... Firstly, how did the company get to a point of supplying a product that they did not agree on with the relevant authorities? There is also the issue of tampering with packaging, which makes one wonder whether the deed was intentional. The company had allegedly promised to supply Goody Thokoman peanut butter but ended up supplying a different brand, with 'fake' Goody Thokoman labelling. In our article FCC city clerk, Lopang Pule is quoted as saying: “The company has since made an undertaking to supply the right product to the council. Initially,