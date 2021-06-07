Jealousy is a quality of not celebrating other peoples’ achievements but rather scorn and curse their progress in life. It is very common amongst competitive people.

Competitive people feel that they are far much better than others are, hence all great things should be seen or witnessed through them. Their ego is always inflated and their pride cannot accept that others performed well thus need a pat on the back. Jealousy is corrosive to our peace.

It keeps us toiling due to the fact; that people are achieving things that we feel they are not worthy of. Jealousy is often accompanied by negative energy feeds hence emit negative end- results.

These are evil-inspired thoughts. Jealousy prompts one to provoke and disarrange how things are ordained in the spirit for the targeted individual.

Each time the other person succeeds on their endeavors, jealousy arouses anger of its bearer and it darkens the light shed on our consciousness. That consequently leads to a posture where there is no difference between good and evil but evil dominates the status.

Sometimes, the jealous person invests their time, energy and resources with an objective to topple and frustrate their opponent. The time taken to carry out such mischiefs could be utilized to employ initiatives that could improve and catapult their livelihoods.

Jealousy robs us of our blessings that are ours since it has our hand in wrong places or positions. Adam and Eve had two sons: Cain and Abel. They birthed, groomed and nurtured them together. I personally believe that the relationship between them while growing up was so good.

They played together and supported each other through thick and thin. Despite being born of the same parents, they individually had their own unique talents and they prospered in their respective fields. Cain was a horticulturalist while Abel was a livestock farmer.

Their work complemented each other, that is, their produce yielded a nutritious seven-color meal. Jealousy blinds us to recognize the worth and value of the work we input in our lives and curbs us from being grateful of what we have.

Gratefulness waters the seeds and plants that yield life for us; therefore, if you are not grateful your endeavors will bear minimal harvests. We grow dry and stagnant. In another story, a rich widowed husband, whom fathered a daughter, fell in love with a young woman who had a very competitive spirit. The

young woman had a daughter too and was the same age as the latter. They eventually got married and built a blended family.

The husband’s daughter has far much better attributes and physical appearance that surpassed the woman’s daughter. This triggered a jealousy spirit in the woman and she started mistreating her step- daughter in a malicious fashion.

One day, the woman planned to poison the step- daughter with an intent to murder her so that her daughter and she could enjoy the husband’s wealth alone since the husband was on his sick- bed nearing death.

When the daughters arrived from school, the woman had put her poison in one of the plates which she was to serve the step- daughter but before she could reach the kitchen, her daughter was eating the very same poisoned food while the step- daughter was in her room undressing the school uniform.

The woman’s daughter died and the woman was arrested for murdering her own flesh and blood- a mistake she lives to regret whilst in jail. We ought to be open hearted and minded to the fact that we are unique hence our lives will unfold uniquely.

What others may achieve at a certain point in life, is not what you could also achieve at the same level of life.

We blow life to our dreams each time our hearts warms towards someone’s success. Jealousy is an evil thief that colds our hearts hence no sunlight to shed over what is planted in the heart.

Jealousy can be easily intimidated once it creeps on us through dismissing the irrational thought thazt invites it. If we stop competition amongst our social set- ups: family, community, churches, clubs etc. jealous will never exist.

Competition is key only against yourself. Jealousy is the weapon of the devil to delay our successes.

Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com or call or What’s App for bookings +26772522213. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls.