 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

While privileged Batswana can afford medical aid, it is only those wit...
While all Land Boards stress Batswana out due to the way matters are h...
Whilst government has commended teachers for their commitment to work ...
The Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) over the weekend closed an...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Prince and Princess Botswana Children’s Pageants Back

Prince and Princess Botswana Children’s Pageants Back

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Monday, June 07, 2021
The annual Prince and Princess Botswana Children's pageant will be held this year after being postponed last year
The Annual Prince and Princess Botswana children’s beauty pageants is back.

The event was postponed last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pageantry’s grand finale will be held on August 7 at Westwood International School in Phase 4. This year the pageantry will be hosted as Little Miss International Botswana.

The competition’s director, Kefentse Gokganwang, explained that Prince and Princess Botswana is a product of QueenKay Arts Academy, children’s and teens festival that aim to promote talent and culture in youngsters aged between four and 19 years. She added that it offers them a platform to compete at an international level.

“The International pageant was established in 2000 in Thailand, where contestants from across the globe competed at an international stage, but currently the international pageant is still on halt due to COVID-19 restrictions. Prince and Princess Botswana officially got a franchise in 2019 where we were able to represent our country well and put it on the map by scooping four tittles being Little Miss Model International 2019, Little Miss Africa 2019 (continental award),  Little Miss Elegant Model and Mini Miss Africa. The country was represented by three young girls namely Felepina Leburu, Yangu Masalila and Dignity Vimba,” she said.

She pointed out that the pageantry was held in Botswana in 2019, explaining that this year will be their second time hosting the event. Gokganwang further explained that the pageant initially was to be held on May 2, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 regulations, the competition was put on hold. She stated that  lockdowns and restrictions did not favor hosting the event.

“We had 40 finalists and the number was reduced to 25, because other parents were affected by COVID-19 and could not continue with the expenses

Banners
for their children to take part whereas some  were withdrawn due to school issues, since they are sitting for final year exams. We do not have many activities lined up, because of the 2 hours maximum time set for events. Contestants will showcase on creative national costumes, then do their talent performances and the final parade will be the evening wear,” she said.

Furthermore, she said that it would not be an easy thing to work under COVID-19 restrictions, because they had to increase ticket prices, which became an inconvenience and a burden to parents too. However, she said they intended to find better ways of reducing the burden of hosting a virtual event, which would allow them to have more numbers of attendees since some  would not have to attend the event in person.

She also emphasised that if the COVID-19 situation continues, they would not be able to expose their winners to an international stage of which currently they don’t have a solution for since international travels are also restricted. “I have been hosting children’s beauty pageants since 2016 and I have been an International director for four years. I am proud to say in all the three international pageants we went for we won them.

Tittles we won for the previous International Kids Pageants includes; Pre-Teen Princess Africa 2018 : Full name for the pageant is Little Prince and Princess Africa hosted at Nairobi in Kenya and Best Cultural Wear award - Little Prince and Princess Africa 2018 still in Kenya, Princess of The Earth 2018 - full name for the pageant is Little Model Earth International 2018 held at Cape Town, South Africa,” she said.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Peace, Perfect Peace

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort