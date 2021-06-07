 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) is currently running an online...
Zebras’ coach, Adel Amrouche has left out winger, Mpho Kgaswane,...
Selebi Phikwe based side, Nico United on Saturday held its annual gene...
Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) has expressed disappointment at th...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Kgaswane Left Out Of Zebras Squad

Kgaswane Left Out Of Zebras Squad

KABELO BORANABI Monday, June 07, 2021
Attacking midfielder, Mpho Kgaswane is not in the current Zebras squad
Zebras’ coach, Adel Amrouche has left out winger, Mpho Kgaswane, from the provisional COSAFA Cup squad released on Friday.

With the current football season on suspension, Amrouche included all the players based abroad due to their activity, but there was no place for Kgaswane. The left footed attacker has been one of the most active players as he made 13 appearances for South Africa’s National First Division side, Cape Town Spurs.

The 26-year-old moved to Cape Town from Azerbaijan side, Zira FC where he had spent the last three football seasons. Since making his debut in January, Kgaswane scored two goals for Spurs, but he could not help them gain promotion to the elite league.

The former Gaborone United player has been in and out of the squad mainly due to an injury that had kept him on the sidelines for months. On the omission list, Kgaswane is joined by midfield enforcer, Lebogang Ditsele, who has not been called up since 2019. Ditsile recently moved from Jwaneng Galaxy to GU.

However, Mogakolodi ‘Tsotso’ Ngele made the cut for the regional tournament after a promising season with Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) where he won the Nedbank Cup. Zebras’ skipper, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, is also on the list. The defender has been one of the most consistent players in the just

Banners
ended football season after making 25 league appearances for SuperSport United. Moroccan based duo Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye are also in the mix, as they continue to battle for promotion with Olympique Club de Khouriga.

As the local based contingent assembled last week, Amrouche is waiting for the arrival of his international players who have just concluded their football seasons.

The Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Kabelo Dambe (Township Rollers), Ezekiel Morake (Jwaneng Galaxy), Goitseone Phoko (Gaborone United), Lesenya Malapela (Orapa United) Defenders:Tapiwa Gadibolae (Police XI), Tshepo Maikano (Gaborone United), Thabo Leinanyane (Jwaneng Galaxy), Onkarabile Ratanang (Township Rollers), Mothusi Johnson (Orapa United), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (SuperSport United), Tendai Kesekile (Masitaoka), Osego Gaotewe (Security Systems), Simisani Mathumo (Un-Attached), Fortunate Thulare (Jwaneng Galaxy)

Midfielders: Mosha Gaolaolwe (Township Rollers), Gape Gaogangwe (Orapa United), Kabelo Seakanyeng (Olympique Club Khouribga - Morocco), Tshepo Malgas (Gaborone United), Mpho Kgomo (Police XI), Mothusi Cooper (Lusaka Dynamos - Zambia), Kutlwelo Mpolokang (Township Rollers), Segolame Boy (Township Rollers), Thero Setsile (Jwaneng Galaxy), Kobamelo Kebaikanye (Masitaoka) Attackers: Tumisang Orebonye (Olympique Club Khouribga - Morocco), Kitso Mpuisang (Township Rollers), Onkabetse Makgantai (Orapa United), Thatayaone Kgamanyane (Gaborone United), Mogakolodi Ngele (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila - South Africa), Elias Mbatshi (Orapa United)

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Retreat- Building a new image

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort