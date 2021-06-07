Attacking midfielder, Mpho Kgaswane is not in the current Zebras squad

Zebras’ coach, Adel Amrouche has left out winger, Mpho Kgaswane, from the provisional COSAFA Cup squad released on Friday.

With the current football season on suspension, Amrouche included all the players based abroad due to their activity, but there was no place for Kgaswane. The left footed attacker has been one of the most active players as he made 13 appearances for South Africa’s National First Division side, Cape Town Spurs.

The 26-year-old moved to Cape Town from Azerbaijan side, Zira FC where he had spent the last three football seasons. Since making his debut in January, Kgaswane scored two goals for Spurs, but he could not help them gain promotion to the elite league.

The former Gaborone United player has been in and out of the squad mainly due to an injury that had kept him on the sidelines for months. On the omission list, Kgaswane is joined by midfield enforcer, Lebogang Ditsele, who has not been called up since 2019. Ditsile recently moved from Jwaneng Galaxy to GU.

However, Mogakolodi ‘Tsotso’ Ngele made the cut for the regional tournament after a promising season with Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) where he won the Nedbank Cup. Zebras’ skipper, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, is also on the list. The defender has been one of the most consistent players in the just

ended football season after making 25 league appearances for SuperSport United. Moroccan based duo Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye are also in the mix, as they continue to battle for promotion with Olympique Club de Khouriga.

As the local based contingent assembled last week, Amrouche is waiting for the arrival of his international players who have just concluded their football seasons.

The Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Kabelo Dambe (Township Rollers), Ezekiel Morake (Jwaneng Galaxy), Goitseone Phoko (Gaborone United), Lesenya Malapela (Orapa United) Defenders:Tapiwa Gadibolae (Police XI), Tshepo Maikano (Gaborone United), Thabo Leinanyane (Jwaneng Galaxy), Onkarabile Ratanang (Township Rollers), Mothusi Johnson (Orapa United), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (SuperSport United), Tendai Kesekile (Masitaoka), Osego Gaotewe (Security Systems), Simisani Mathumo (Un-Attached), Fortunate Thulare (Jwaneng Galaxy)

Midfielders: Mosha Gaolaolwe (Township Rollers), Gape Gaogangwe (Orapa United), Kabelo Seakanyeng (Olympique Club Khouribga - Morocco), Tshepo Malgas (Gaborone United), Mpho Kgomo (Police XI), Mothusi Cooper (Lusaka Dynamos - Zambia), Kutlwelo Mpolokang (Township Rollers), Segolame Boy (Township Rollers), Thero Setsile (Jwaneng Galaxy), Kobamelo Kebaikanye (Masitaoka) Attackers: Tumisang Orebonye (Olympique Club Khouribga - Morocco), Kitso Mpuisang (Township Rollers), Onkabetse Makgantai (Orapa United), Thatayaone Kgamanyane (Gaborone United), Mogakolodi Ngele (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila - South Africa), Elias Mbatshi (Orapa United)