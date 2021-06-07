The New Nico United Executive Committee PIC: NICO UNITED

Selebi Phikwe based side, Nico United on Saturday held its annual general meeting (AGM) at Hotel Selibe where members elected a new executive committee.

The committee is expected to push for the club’s return to the elite league after failed attempts last season.

Majombolo finished second last season behind Sua Flamingoes in the Debswana First Division North League after the season was cut short by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) due the COVID-19 pandemic. They battled Mogoditshane Fighters in the Play-off and fell short of returning to the Premier League. On Saturday the general membership elected Busani Segweni, as the new chairperson who will lead a team of 12 other people to drive the club forward. The new

Banners

committee comes at a time when the club has been struggling financially since the closure of the BCL Mine, which was the main financier.

Tebogo Mabina has been elected new vice chairperson administration, while Anthony Lenosi is the new VP technical.

The rest of the committee is as follows: Gomolemo Rantong (secretary), Duduetsang Madema (vice secretary), Ntibi Kedikilwe (Public relations officer), Babedi Mackenzie (treasurer), Busang Moalosi (Logistics manager), Mothusi Ncube (Welfare manager), Mpho Marubu and Balisi Mbereki (additional members), Elvis Ngwengwe (Supporters chairperson). The new committee will be in charge until 2025.