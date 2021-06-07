 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) is currently running an online...
Zebras’ coach, Adel Amrouche has left out winger, Mpho Kgaswane,...
Selebi Phikwe based side, Nico United on Saturday held its annual gene...
Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) has expressed disappointment at th...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. BAA Switches To Plan B As Snr Champs Are Cancelled

BAA Switches To Plan B As Snr Champs Are Cancelled

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Monday, June 07, 2021
Botswana athletes will not be running at the Africa Senior Championships this year after it was cancelled
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a negative effect on athletics championships, with the latest blow being the cancellation of the Africa Senior Championships.

The event was scheduled to be held in Lagos, Nigeria from June 23 to 28. According to a letter written by Nigeria Minister of Sport, Sunday Dare, the government had raised health concerns over the hosting of the African Championships in Lagos, because of the emerging COVID-19 infection data in the country.

“The chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has informed me that Nigeria is not in a position to host an international championship of this magnitude, because of the health challenges that may be associated with athletes coming from many countries into Lagos.

This is in view of the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in certain countries coupled with widespread prevalence of mutant strains of the virus outside Nigeria, which poses the risk of importation of these mutant strains,” the letter reads in part. Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) was

Banners
planning to send a team to the championships in order to continue fighting to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

 BAA vice president, Oabona Theetso, told The Monitor Sport that the cancellation will affect their preparations a lot. “The championships were a qualifier for the Olympics.

We have plan B, because this coming weekend we are hosting an event at the National Stadium. We have invited athletes from other countries. Zambia has already confirmed their participation and we expect others to confirm during the week,” he said. Meanwhile, Theetso said they also have another event lined up for June 19 to assist more athletes to qualify.

He said the challenge is that the Olympics qualification deadline is getting closer (June 29). He said the plan is for the athletes to take advantage of the local championships to qualify.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Retreat- Building a new image

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort