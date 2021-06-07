The Botswana Motor Sport (BMS) has called for financial assistance ahead of the Motocross of Africa Nations (MXoAN) this August in Uganda PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Botswana Motor Sport (BMS) has sent a SOS call ahead of the Motocross of Africa Nations (MXoAN) this August in Uganda.

BMS confirmed last week that it will send the national team to the annual event, but faces an uphill battle to raise funds for the trip. Speaking to The Monitor Sport recently, BMS’ public relations officer, Daryll Ellitson, said the association’s annual budget is depleted and called on the private sector for sponsorship.

“We have 25% of our annual budget allocated for national teams. But it usually doesn’t cover the total costs. It would be great if we could get the private sector to step in, there is a saying that the sum of the parts equals a whole. In other words whatever those who are willing to sponsor can afford it will be welcome and we intend to build a relationship with sponsors,” he said. Ellitson also said despite a lengthy ban on competitive sport locally, the riders have been hard at training preparing for the August championship.

Recently, a group of four young riders participated in the round three of the South African National Motocross Championship as part of the warm up for the prestigious continental event.

“It is a must that

we attend the MXoAN, because this is where our riding stars will be able to see where they are by competing with the best on the continent. The past season and this season have greatly affected our riders, because they are not getting any competition while competitors are and it gives them an unfair advantage. So it is an uphill battle for our riders, but we are confident they will give it the best they can.

Right now we can say that many of the boys are preparing hard for the competition,” Ellitson said. The BMS last week raised anxiety levels within motorsport fraternity after it wrote to the clubs alerting them about the national team call up for the MXoAN. Botswana will send a team of 22 riders, alongside four officials and two mechanics.

The full team list will be availed by the end of June. As of last week, only Botswana and Zambia alongside the host, Uganda had officially confirmed their participation at the event, which will be held from August 6-8 at Victoria Race Way Park Garuga, Kampala.