 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) is currently running an online...
Zebras’ coach, Adel Amrouche has left out winger, Mpho Kgaswane,...
Selebi Phikwe based side, Nico United on Saturday held its annual gene...
Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) has expressed disappointment at th...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Motorsport Pleads For Sponsorship

Motorsport Pleads For Sponsorship

KABELO BORANABI Monday, June 07, 2021
The Botswana Motor Sport (BMS) has called for financial assistance ahead of the Motocross of Africa Nations (MXoAN) this August in Uganda PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
The Botswana Motor Sport (BMS) has sent a SOS call ahead of the Motocross of Africa Nations (MXoAN) this August in Uganda.

BMS confirmed last week that it will send the national team to the annual event, but faces an uphill battle to raise funds for the trip. Speaking to The Monitor Sport recently, BMS’ public relations officer, Daryll Ellitson, said the association’s annual budget is depleted and called on the private sector for sponsorship.

“We have 25% of our annual budget allocated for national teams. But it usually doesn’t cover the total costs. It would be great if we could get the private sector to step in, there is a saying that the sum of the parts equals a whole. In other words whatever those who are willing to sponsor can afford it will be welcome and we intend to build a relationship with sponsors,” he said. Ellitson also said despite a lengthy ban on competitive sport locally, the riders have been hard at training preparing for the August championship.

Recently, a group of four young riders participated in the round three of the South African National Motocross Championship as part of the warm up for the prestigious continental event.

“It is a must that

Banners
we attend the MXoAN, because this is where our riding stars will be able to see where they are by competing with the best on the continent. The past season and this season have greatly affected our riders, because they are not getting any competition while competitors are and it gives them an unfair advantage. So it is an uphill battle for our riders, but we are confident they will give it the best they can.

Right now we can say that many of the boys are preparing hard for the competition,” Ellitson said. The BMS last week raised anxiety levels within motorsport fraternity after it wrote to the clubs alerting them about the national team call up for the MXoAN. Botswana will send a team of 22 riders, alongside four officials and two mechanics.

The full team list will be availed by the end of June. As of last week, only Botswana and Zambia alongside the host, Uganda had officially confirmed their participation at the event, which will be held from August 6-8 at Victoria Race Way Park Garuga, Kampala.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Retreat- Building a new image

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort