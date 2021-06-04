 
  Mmegi
  News
  3. BCP issues central committee elections writ

BCP issues central committee elections writ

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Friday, June 04, 2021
BCP Members
The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has issued a writ for its central committee elections so that anyone who wants to contest for different party positions could start to do so.

The party intends to hold its virtual congress this year.  Already, different party members are busy campaigning for candidates who have shown interest to contest.  The conference will be held on July 31 to August 01 in Gaborone.

In a press release the party through its executive secretary, Akanyang Magama says; thus “ This is to inform you that the BCP will hold its elective conference from July 31st-August 01, 2021. In order to prepare for this conference, constituencies are requested to submit nominations for central committee positions. Nominations signed by the chairperson or secretary of the constituency should be submitted to the party office not later than June 30 2021. Constituencies should obtain the consent of the candidates before they nominate them for any position. You should also note that only fully paid up and registered delegates with valid BCP membership cards shall vote at the elective conference.”

Furthermore, the party informs its members that “It is true the writ of election for party central committee is out. The members who are contesting for elections will have to obey party rules and regulations. Congress will also look at number of issues such

as amendments which have been introduced in our endeavour to build a truly democratic, transparent and accountable organisation that is best positioned to deliver transformative changes to the nation. Owing to the COVID -19 restrictions, it has not been possible to convene a constitutional conference, which would be followed by a conference that would elect a new central committee. The central committee however, has directed that the constitutional conference and the national elective conference should be convened in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and therefore two gatherings will be held virtually,” party spokesperson Dithapelo Keorapetse said in an interview. 

Keorapetse said the constitutional conference would be held before the elective conference to approve the new amendments of the party constitution.

Meanwhile, Mmegi has also learnt that the BCP member would learn the party’s role in the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and whether the relationship is adding any value or not to the coalition. 

Lately, the BCP has not been happy with a number of issues in the UDC and the fact that the UDC president Duma Boko and his vice President Dumelang Saleshando  have not been in the good terms. 

News

