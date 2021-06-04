Rati

She was once a darling person among My Star singing competition fans as she wowed them with beautiful covers from Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

Having tried her luck in the competition twice and unable to win the title, Ratanang Eunice Mokwena who now goes by the name Rati in the musical circles is back and this time she has released a solo project, an EP titled, ‘Emotions’. The talented singer-songwriter and performer who used to go by the name, Eunice during her My Star days told Arts & Culture in an interview that she waited long to release an album because she didn’t have funds and felt her voice wasn’t matured enough. “But now my voice is mature thus the reason for doing it now. It has six songs and I didn’t feature anyone,” she further revealed. The 33-year-old lady from Lobatse said because this was her first project, she didn’t want any collaborations because she wanted everyone to listen and hear her voice clearly. “I’ve never stopped singing since My Star, I was part of

a band called the Metrophones at some point, I also perform covers every now and then at restaurants, weddings and private functions. That gave me enough experience and my voice has grown stronger from all of that,” she stated.

Rati who specialises in Pop/RNB admitted that it was hard for her to release music during the COVID-19 pandemic and she had to turn down people because she couldn’t accommodate more than 50 people at the launch.

She also said working on it kept her busy. “I didn’t stay home much and didn’t think a lot. Music has always been my passion and I have always chosen it. It’s a lifetime thing,” she highlighted.

Emotions is available on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer and Soundcloud. It was produced by Bangu & Sergio at Remedy Records studio.

Rati said people can contact her on her social media pages are like Facebook @ Rati, Instagram @rati_music and Twitter @rati_music.