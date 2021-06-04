 
Disco queen pays tribute to late legends

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, June 04, 2021
Lindah Sekgoma
A disco singer from Serowe, Lindah Sekgoma  recently released her new single dubbed Our Heroes.

It was produced by Tando Zinto.

In an interview with Arts & Culture she said Our Heroes was a dedication to fellow musicians more especially those who died.

She added that she was also dedicating the song to artists she worked with. Lindah  explained that when she got into music industry she got lucky because she started from the top by being a backing vocalist for the late Thabile Mazilwana of Splash fame and had also backed the late Patricia Majalisa.

“I closely worked SA disco legends. I also got a chance to back Cheek To Cheek on their tours. I worked with the late Kori Moraba and I am also a backing vocalist for Jonny Mokhali. I write my own songs.

I loved this type of music the very same day I heard it. It also does not come out of fashion like other music genres. It is old school, danceable and has a lot of following,” she said. Furthermore, she explained that she was

happy with the way the public accepted her music saying she never expected to get such amazing support.  She said hearing her fans praise her work inspired her to do better in the next album. 

“Now the only safest way to sell my music is through online platforms since I cannot be all over doing promotions because of the pandemic. This has really affected our business because now CDs are not buyable,” she explained.

Lindah also condemned piracy because it kills their businesses.  She won the Best Disco award at the BOMU awards in 2012. The talented singer has five albums and two singles under her name. She released her albums Playboy under Tumelo Mafoko in 2006, My Number 1 produced by Garry in 2008, My Family produced by TaTando Zinto from South Africa in 2012 and Forgive produced by Frans Katamelo and Don Moncho in Namibia in 2018. She also released her first single, The Day We Met produced by MRU.

